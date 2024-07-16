"This Is The Final Straw": Musk Announces SpaceX Moving From CA To Texas After Newsom Passes Anti-Parent Gender Law

Elon Musk on Tuesday announced that SpaceX headquarters will be moving from California to Texas, after California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law which bans schools from notifying parents if their child identifies as transgender.

"This is the final straw," Musk posted on X. "Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas."

Musk later added that he made it clear to Newsom that "laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children."

I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

Newsom passed AB1955 on Monday, which bars schools from informing parents when their child decides to change their gender, effectively stripping parents' rights to know about gender transitions.

According to an official summary of the law:

This bill would prohibit school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, and the state special schools, and a member of the governing board or body of those educational entities, from enacting or enforcing any policy, rule, or administrative regulation that requires an employee or a contractor to disclose any information related to a pupil’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to any other person without the pupil’s consent unless otherwise required by law, as provided. The bill would prohibit employees or contractors of those educational entities from being required to make such a disclosure unless otherwise required by law, as provided. The bill would prohibit employees or contractors of school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, or the state special schools, or members of the governing boards or bodies of those educational entities, from retaliating or taking adverse action against an employee on the basis that the employee supported a pupil in the exercise of specified rights, work activities, or providing certain instruction, as provided.

When asked last year by Breitbart why parents shouldn't have the right to know about their children's gender transitions, Newsom said it wasn't worth discussing - suggesting instead that transgender 'kids'' lives were in danger.

"The kids just want to live," he said, without elaborating.

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon said of the bill:

AB 1955 is an outrageous attempt to keep parents in the dark while schools indoctrinate kids with radical gender ideology. In school districts across California, parents fought back against parental secrecy policies by running for school boards and passing policies that ensure parents are informed about their kids’ education and wellbeing. By signing the bill, Gov. Newsom is transferring power away from our local communities and centralizing it in Sacramento, blatantly undermining our democratic values. AB 1955 is a cowardly response to legal battles over parental notification policies adopted by the Chino Valley Unified School District and other districts that require schools to inform parents when their children request a name or gender change at schools. Our brave clients, Jessica Konen and Aurora Regino, along with Chloe Cole and Layla Jane, have all been harmed by the ideology driving these policies. It’s crucial that we uphold local voices and the integrity of the democratic process in shaping the education of our children.

Breitbart also notes that a recent Rasmussen poll found that an overwhelming majority of California voters support parental notification policies.