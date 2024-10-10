First Springfield, Then Charleroi, Now Migrant Crisis Swamps This Small Indiana Town

First, Springfield, Ohio, then Charleroi, Pennsylvania, and now Logansport, Indiana—these small towns share one thing in common: Each has seen a massive influx of Haitian migrants that the Secretary of Homeland Security granted Temporary Protected Status. These migrants are dumped into towns with factories, replacing blue-collar native-born workers by the thousands in what we've dubbed the 'Great Job Replacement.'

Local news outlet Mercer County Outlook said the small community of Logansport, located about 78 miles north of Indianapolis, had experienced a 30% population jump since 2021, or about around the time VP Kalama Harris began her new position as 'Border Czar.'

Population in Logansport as of the last census is just over 18,000…according to statements made the population has increased by 30% since 2021…roughly 5,400.

The influx of migrants in the small town has strained local resources, including the school system.

BREAKING: Local officials in Logansport, Indiana are sounding the alarm on the huge influx of migrants causing a strain on the local school systems.



Hundreds of migrant minors are being enrolled in the local schools. The Haitian student population alone has increased 1378% since… pic.twitter.com/UPRjZOY3AX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2024

FOX59/CBS4's Angela Ganote spoke with one Haitian migrant who said he came to Logansport because of the Tyson meatpacking plant.

The Haitian migrant noted that immigrants make "good money" at the Tyson plant. However, it's just not good enough for native-born workers.

Globalists at Tyson have worked with NGOs to replace their US labor workforce with migrants. This was detailed in a note earlier this year titled "How Shadowy Network Of NGOs Supplies Mega-Corporations With Migrants To Exploit Cheap Labor." Bloomberg also covered this story in a piece titled "Tyson Is Hiring New York Immigrants for Jobs No One Else Wants."

Back to Logansport, US Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) commented on the migrant crisis in the small town:

In just 2 years an est. 5,000 Haitian migrants have been moved to Logansport, Indiana, a town of 18,000 people. No small community can survive that pace of change. Biden and Kamala's CHNV program + parole abuses are wreaking havoc in heartland towns like Logansport. Congress must END it.

In just 2 years an est. 5,000 Haitian migrants have been moved to Logansport, Indiana, a town of 18,000 people.



No small community can survive that pace of change.



Biden and Kamala‘s CHNV program + parole abuses are wreaking havoc in heartland towns like Logansport.… — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) October 10, 2024

Pivoting to Charleroi, journalist Christopher Rufo found out just exactly how the 2,000 Haitian migrants suddenly arrived in the small PA town. He said the answer was "an open conspiracy between the federal government, publicly funded NGOs, and private corporations."

We conducted an investigation to understand how 2,000 Haitian migrants suddenly arrived in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. The answer: an open conspiracy between the federal government, publicly funded NGOs, and private corporations. Here's how it works:https://t.co/497fkBJXVu — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 8, 2024

This is also happening in Springfield.

"Blow Your Mind": Ex-WSJ Journo Uncovers Hub Of An Alleged Migrant Trafficking Network In Springfield, Ohio https://t.co/Wz1hOGy3XD — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 18, 2024

And Colorado.

Union Makes Shock Claim: Colorado Meat Factory Involved In "Mgmt-Led Human Trafficking" Of Haitians https://t.co/fusclWbmax — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 25, 2024

And we believe nationwide.

US Map Shows Potential Areas Of Migrant 'Great Job Replacement' https://t.co/L0IfntWwmK — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 19, 2024

Great job replacement is already well underway.

How is this not the biggest political talking point right now: since October 2019, native-born US workers have lost 1.4 million jobs; over the same period foreign-born workers have gained 3 million jobs. pic.twitter.com/Z5HVWmQ24C — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 15, 2024

This is not America First - this is globalist open border corporate profits first.