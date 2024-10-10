print-icon
First Springfield, Then Charleroi, Now Migrant Crisis Swamps This Small Indiana Town

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024 - 11:40 PM

First, Springfield, Ohio, then Charleroi, Pennsylvania, and now Logansport, Indiana—these small towns share one thing in common: Each has seen a massive influx of Haitian migrants that the Secretary of Homeland Security granted Temporary Protected Status. These migrants are dumped into towns with factories, replacing blue-collar native-born workers by the thousands in what we've dubbed the 'Great Job Replacement.' 

Local news outlet Mercer County Outlook said the small community of Logansport, located about 78 miles north of Indianapolis, had experienced a 30% population jump since 2021, or about around the time VP Kalama Harris began her new position as 'Border Czar.' 

Population in Logansport as of the last census is just over 18,000…according to statements made the population has increased by 30% since 2021…roughly 5,400.

The influx of migrants in the small town has strained local resources, including the school system. 

FOX59/CBS4's Angela Ganote spoke with one Haitian migrant who said he came to Logansport because of the Tyson meatpacking plant. 

The Haitian migrant noted that immigrants make "good money" at the Tyson plant. However, it's just not good enough for native-born workers.

Globalists at Tyson have worked with NGOs to replace their US labor workforce with migrants. This was detailed in a note earlier this year titled "How Shadowy Network Of NGOs Supplies Mega-Corporations With Migrants To Exploit Cheap Labor." Bloomberg also covered this story in a piece titled "Tyson Is Hiring New York Immigrants for Jobs No One Else Wants."

Back to Logansport, US Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) commented on the migrant crisis in the small town:

In just 2 years an est. 5,000 Haitian migrants have been moved to Logansport, Indiana, a town of 18,000 people. No small community can survive that pace of change. Biden and Kamala's CHNV program + parole abuses are wreaking havoc in heartland towns like Logansport. Congress must END it.

Pivoting to Charleroi, journalist Christopher Rufo found out just exactly how the 2,000 Haitian migrants suddenly arrived in the small PA town. He said the answer was "an open conspiracy between the federal government, publicly funded NGOs, and private corporations." 

This is also happening in Springfield. 

And Colorado. 

And we believe nationwide. 

Great job replacement is already well underway.

This is not America First - this is globalist open border corporate profits first. 

