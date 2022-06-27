"F**k Clarence Thomas!" Shouts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot During Pride Parade

"Lori Lightfoot... Lori Lightfoot... Lori Lightfoot..."

Chicago's foul-mouthed Mayor took to the stage at this weekend's Pride Parade, where she declared "fuck Clarence Thomas," following Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

"So we know what happened in the Supreme Court yesterday. If you read Clarence Thomas’ concurrence, he said —" she said, addressing someone in the crowd, adding "Thank you. Fuck Clarence Thomas!"

"He thinks that we are going to stand idly by while they take our rights, our right to marry, our right to have children, our right to live!" she continued.

Lightfoot's outburst is the latest among leftists who are raging against the decision to send abortion laws back to the states.

On Friday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) took to the streets to declare: "To hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them!"

“They ain’t seen nothing yet, women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try to stop them,” insisted Waters.

“To hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them! Women will be able to control their bodies and if they think black women are intimidated, are afraid, they got another thought coming,” she added.

Meanwhile, as Summit News noted, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spewed similar rhetoric last week, gathering outside the Supreme Court to shout that it is “illegitimate.”

Now watch as all the same people who accused Trump of “inciting” January 6 incite actual violence in the form of riots over the next few nights.

Far-left pro-abortion groups have already vowed to stage a “night of rage” in response to the ruling.

The Department of Homeland Security has also warned crisis pregnancy centers, Catholic churches, and pro-life institutions that they should brace for attacks, with several having already been targeted in recent weeks.