"F**k Joe Biden" Chants Heard Across US College Football Stadiums

Having garnered the most votes of any presidential candidate ever in November, Americans appear to be losing faith in President Biden's ability to 'build back better'.

From the embarrassment of his chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal to increasing concerns over his tyrannical plans to 'control' the pandemic; and from soaring violent crime to anything-but-transitory food inflation, Americans (both young and old) are seemingly suddenly unafraid to express their dissatisfaction, as from coast to coast, college football stadiums on Saturday were packed with fans chanting "F**k Joe Biden."

FUCK JOE BIDEN CHANT IN DEATH VALLEY 🗣 @OldRowLSU pic.twitter.com/wS1yzbl7Yq — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 12, 2021

FUCK JOE BIDEN, ROLL TIDE! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/F551mJrC4b — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 11, 2021

The president's approval rating has been in a downward spiral since Gallup first reported signs of a meaningful decline in support was observed in July.

A CNN poll released Friday shows 69% of Americans say things are going wrong in the US.

Stadiums are one place where crowds of people cannot be censored, unlike social media platforms that will shadow ban or de-platform users for speaking their minds.

Not exactly what Democrats were expecting ahead of the midterms.