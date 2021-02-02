Florida Gov. Cracks Down On Big Tech - Lets Residents Sue Over Censorship, $100K Daily Fine For Suspending Political Candidates

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has taken bold action against Big Tech - announcing several measures to counter widespread censorship of conservatives and promote the free exchange of information.

As reported by Breitbart's Allum Bokhari, the measures - announced on Tuesday in a 45-minute speech - include mandatory opt-outs on content filters for Floridians, fines, and grants residents the ability to sue over censorship.

More via Breitbart:

Mandatory opt-outs from big tech’s content filters , a solution to tech censorship first proposed by Breitbart News in 2018.

, a solution to tech censorship first proposed by Breitbart News in 2018. A private right of action for Floridian citizens against tech companies that violate this condition.

for Floridian citizens against tech companies that violate this condition. Fines of $100,000 per day levied on tech companies that suspend candidates for elected office in Florida from their platforms.

levied on tech companies that suspend candidates for elected office in Florida from their platforms. Daily fines for any tech company “that uses their content and user-related algorithms to suppress or prioritize the access of any content related to a political candidate or cause on the ballot.”

Greater transparency requirements.

Disclosure requirements enforced by Florida’s election authorities for tech companies that favor one candidate over another.

Power for the Florida attorney general to bring cases against tech companies that violate these conditions under the state’s Unfair and Deceptive Practices Act.

"What began as a group of upstart companies from the west coast has since transformed into an industry of monopoly communications platforms that monitor, influence, and control the flow of information in our country and among our citizens, and they do this to an extent hitherto unimaginable," said DeSantis, adding "These platforms have changed from neutral platforms that provided Americans with the freedom to speak to enforcers of preferred narratives. Consequently, these platforms have played an increasingly decisive role in elections, and have negatively impacted Americans who dissent from orthodoxies favored by the Big Tech cartel."

Watch:

Some 250 million Americans, or around 4 out of every 5 people, have social media accounts.

Other Florida conservatives weighed in on Tuesday's announcement.

"Florida is taking back the virtual public square as a place where information and ideas can flow freely. We’re demanding transparency from the big tech giants," said State House Speaker Chris Sprowls in a statement.

"The big tech companies have the duty to allow differing views on their public platforms. No one should be excluded. But let’s be clear: They are targeting conservatives," said Senate President Wilton Simpson according to local10, adding that it amounts to political censorship.