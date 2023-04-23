Florida Instacart Drivers Shot At After Driving To Wrong Address

A pair of Instacart drivers in Florida's Broward County say someone shot at them after they ended up at the wrong address trying to deliver groceries.

Waldes Thomas told NBC affiliate WTVJ that he and his girlfriend, Diamond D'arville were on the phone with the customer trying to find the delivery address, when they ended up at the wrong home. They say they saw a flashlight as they were about to drive off the property.

"He’s like, ‘Who are you?’ and we’re saying we’re with Instacart," D'arville told the news station, adding that the man then got into his truck and pulled up behind them.

"I had seen him pull out a gun and that’s when I said, ‘We got to go, we got to go,'" said D'arvile, adding "I was scared, I’m not going to lie."

D’arville said her car was hit several times. The couple said they decided to pull over about a block away from the home and called Davie police. “We were there for Instacart, we were trying to tell him, and he went about it the wrong way — instead of just calling police, saying ‘I have trespassers on my lawn,’ he decided to shoot,” Thomas said. Davie police told WTVJ that a gun did go off at a home on Southwest 178th Avenue but no injuries were reported. -WFLA

"(A detective) asked if we wanted to prosecute and we agreed to do that, but he said since they didn’t break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn’t do anything because we were on their property," said D'arville, who says he wants the man who shot to be held accountable.

WTVJ

"It’s just not right — even if you have a gun, I understand you’re trying to protect your family, but you don’t come outside shooting," he said. "We’re telling you what we’re here, we’re trying to leave and you’re blocking us in, it could’ve just been on our way and they made it bigger than what it was."