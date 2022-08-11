Florida Man With Concealed Firearm Kills Gunman Who Threatened To "Shoot Up The Crowd"

Instead of waiting for the police, a law-abiding citizen with a concealed carry license (also known as a 'good guy with a gun') took matters into his own hands and acted quickly, drawing his weapon and killing a gunman who was about to "shoot up the crowd" at a party in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday night.

Local news CBS12 said a fight broke out between 20 people at a family gathering on Division Avenue and 4th Street in West Palm Beach. At that moment, a 22-year-old male retrieved a short-barreled shotgun from his car and threatened to "shoot up the crowd."

West Palm Beach Police said the man refused to drop the weapon after yelling out mass shooting threats, and that was when a 32-year-old man with a concealed weapon license fired his pistol, hitting the armed suspect.

The law-abiding citizen immediately called 911 late Sunday night after he shot the crazed gunman. Detectives said the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Instances such as this where a good guy with a gun neutralizes an armed person threatening to kill others tend to be ignored by liberal mainstream media because it goes against the left's narrative of more gun control.

In the last several months, we have documented multiple acts of bravery from law-abiding citizens with concealed carry licenses who acted swiftly to neutralize threats:

It's clear the left-wing media cherrypicks gun-related stories by focusing solely on mass shootings neglecting reports that show how law-abiding citizens with guns have saved lives.

Watch the local media report via CBS12.