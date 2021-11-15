Florida School District Abandons Mask Mandate After 8-Year-Old Girl Told Them They Should Be In Prison

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Palm Beach County school district has ended a mask mandate just days after a second grade girl told school board officials they should all rot in jail for forcing children to wear face coverings against their will.

As we reported last week, eight-year-old Fiona Lashells of Tampa Bay was suspended almost 40 times for refusing to comply with the mandate, which the school kept in place despite the state ending mask mandates in July.

In a viral video, Fiona told the board that “your rules suck,” adding “I hope you all go to jail for doing this to me.”

“Just because I get suspended for not wearing a mask isn’t going to change my mind. You can keep suspending me, I still have the right not to wear a mask,” the girl urged.

School board speech by Florida 2nd grader who was suspended 36 times for not wearing a mask:

After embarking “on a mission to take back, not only her rights but every American child’s constitutional rights from the tyrant school board,” according to her mother, Fiona has scored a victory as the district told parents that “a face covering opt-out will be reinstated effective Monday.”

“Based on a new development at the State level, the School District will be moving to an opt-out status for facial coverings for students in all grade levels,” the district announced.

In comments to the Palm Beach Post, Fiona said she is glad to be back at school, where according to the district 10% of its students have already opted out of wearing masks.

“She’s been just so adamant that she wants to make sure everyone can go back to school and have a choice,” her mother told the Post.

And now they do.

