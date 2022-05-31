Florida School District Accused Of Instructing Staff To Hide Student "Gender Transitions" From Parents

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Broward County (Florida) Public Schools’ district has been accused by a parents advocacy group of instructing staff to promote transgenderism to children, and then to hide from parents any requests students have to ‘transition’.

The Parents Defending Education group points to a document that the school distributed to teachers called the “Broward County Public Schools LGBTQ Critical Support Guide”.

The manual states that for children in grades 6 through 12 grades before notifying “any parent or guardian regarding the transition process, school staff should work closely with the student to assess the degree to which, if any, the parent(s) or guardian will be involved in the process and must carefully consider the health, well-being and safety of the transitioning student.”

The document also states that teachers and officials should use a “Gender Support and Transition Planning Guide” to determine “when and how this [transition] is communicated to students and their parent(s)/guardian.”

It also outlines that staff must not use gendered terms like ‘girls and boys’, and must use preferred pronouns and “affirmed first name[s],” which will be entered into the District’s Student Information System.

The document also says that students identifying as the opposite gender will “have access to the restroom that corresponds to their gender identity asserted at school,” and that on field trips “[i]f students are to be separated based on gender, the transgender student should be allowed to room with peers that match their gender identity.”

The guide also claims that “The expression of transgender identity, or any other form of gender-expansive behavior, is a healthy, appropriate and typical aspect of human development.”

In a statement, Parents Defending Education asserted that:

“Broward County school officials must not be aware that gender dysphoria is listed in the DSM-5 since they have declared in an official and public document that the expression of transgender identity is healthy, appropriate and typical. Add to that their recommendation that children transition over the summer and their promise to deceive parents, and their position is indefensible and flies in the face of the promise to do no harm.”

The development comes in the wake of the Biden Administration’s Education Secretary refusing to answer a question during a Senate hearing on whether school districts should keep a child’s involvement in gender transition a secret from parents:

When pushed, @SecCardona reveals that he does in fact support withholding information from parents about their child's gender transition.



He also implies that parents who don't "affirm" that gender identity aren't safe and it's the schools job to affirm it and hide it. https://t.co/gid5EXvFt4 — Parents Defending Education (@DefendingEd) May 26, 2022

Cardona also suggested that biological boys should be allowed to compete against girls in sports, and even accused his questioner, GOP Congressman Jim Banks, of wanting to exclude children by discussing their biological gender.

NEW: Cardona refused to recognize biological sex, said transgenders should be able to compete against girls and said there are “sensitive issues” where children should feel safe at school when asked if schools should be able to hide a child transitioning from their parents pic.twitter.com/PwUtajlcP1 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 26, 2022

