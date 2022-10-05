Former Clinton Advisor Says Hillary May Run In 2024

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following comments criticising the handling of mass immigration on the southern border, a long time Clinton advisor says that it appears Hillary may be positioning herself for another presidential run in 2024.

The New York Post reports that strategist Dick Morris believes Hillary is moving toward presenting herself as a “moderate” centrist candidate in 2024.

“I see more and more signs that Hillary’s going to run,” Morris, a former aide to Bill Clinton, said during a radio interview.

Morris said the fact that Hillary is acknowledging that most Americans “do not believe in open borders,” is a tell tale sign.

“These are all signals that she is going to be the moderate candidate for president. She’s going to say after the election, ‘See, the left cost us the House and the Senate. If we stay with a left-wing candidate in 2024, we’re going to lose the White House. I’m the only one who will tack to the center and give us a chance at victory​,​’​” Morris said.

The political consultant added that “it’s the strategy I designed for Bill Clinton in 1992” and that “​Hillary is just dusting off Bill‘s playbook that I wrote for him and applying it herself this year.”

Listen (relevant part starts at 46 mins):

Morris previously recently predicted that Democrats are going to reject Biden for a second run in favour of Clinton in order to avoid the potential of “some crazy radical like Gavin Newson, Bernie Sanders. Maybe even AOC herself” becoming a front runner.

“That’s going to drive the Democratic Party leaders to go to Hillary and say, ‘Hey look. Please run again. We need you to save us from the crazy left,’” ​Morris said, adding “Otherwise we’ll have Sanders as our candidate. We’ll lose Congress by a ton. And we’ll get wiped out in the presidential race.’”

During an MSNBC interview a fortnight ago, Hillary noted “nobody wants open borders who has any idea of how government and countries work.”​

Hillary recently declared that she would never run for President again, but that hasn’t stopped the rumours from circulating.

Meanwhile, despite continued questions over his mental degradation, Joe Biden has reportedly told Al Sharpton that he plans to run again for president in 2024.

In related news, an underreported piece by Breitbart last week detailed how Hillary aides reportedly seriously believed that Donald Trump, acting as a Russian agent, planned to poison Hillary with some sort of deadly handshake during the presidential debates in 2016.

The revelation is made in a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who details how “During preparations for the third debate, Clinton’s team was disrupted by a warning from the husband of Senator Dianne Feinstein, who said he had been told that Russians might try to poison Clinton through a handshake with Trump, to inflict a dramatic health episode during the debate.”

While the book claims Hillary personally didn’t take the threat seriously, “Her communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, took the prospect seriously enough to check it out,” Haberman writes.

Interestingly, there was no handshake at the beginning of the third debate:

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.