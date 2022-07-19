Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Quits NY Congressional Race

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has tapped out of the New York 10th district congressional race, after he said in a Tuesday tweet that it's clear "people are looking for another option."

It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/gpt6V6WLUf — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022

De Blasio thanked his campaign staff from his current and previous runs, and gave no indication of what his next move might be - though he said it was time for him to bow out of electoral politics.

The former Mayor has dropped steadily in polls since the beginning of the pandemic - turning down a bid for NY Governor after polling far behind Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary.

Democratic Political strategist and former Pete Buttigieg 2020 campaign advisor Lis Smith trashed former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during a Monday interview with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. During a segment of MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House," Wallace read an excerpt from Smith’s new political memoir titled, "Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story," in which she scathingly recounted the time she worked for de Blasio, up until her fired her. -Fox News

Last October, the New York Times reported that a city investigation revealed de Blasio misused public resources for his own political and personal benefit - and had not reimbursed the city for security costs related to his presidential campaign.