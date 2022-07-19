print-icon
print-icon

Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Quits NY Congressional Race

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022 - 09:05 PM

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has tapped out of the New York 10th district congressional race, after he said in a Tuesday tweet that it's clear "people are looking for another option."

De Blasio thanked his campaign staff from his current and previous runs, and gave no indication of what his next move might be - though he said it was time for him to bow out of electoral politics.

The former Mayor has dropped steadily in polls since the beginning of the pandemic - turning down a bid for NY Governor after polling far behind Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary.

Democratic Political strategist and former Pete Buttigieg 2020 campaign advisor Lis Smith trashed former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during a Monday interview with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. 

During a segment of MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House," Wallace read an excerpt from Smith’s new political memoir titled, "Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story," in which she scathingly recounted the time she worked for de Blasio, up until her fired her. -Fox News

Last October, the New York Times reported that a city investigation revealed de Blasio misused public resources for his own political and personal benefit - and had not reimbursed the city for security costs related to his presidential campaign.

0