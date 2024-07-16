Former Snipers Agree: It's A Miracle Trump Is Still Alive

One of the more interesting aspects in the flood of analysis on the attempted Trump assassination is the commentary by former military and SWAT snipers experienced in providing security details for political figures. Nearly all of them confirm that the Secret Service surveillance planning during the Butler, PA rally was perhaps the worst they have ever seen. It was so bad, in fact, that it almost appears as if the massive holes in the perimeter were deliberate.

So far it is not clear who specifically was in charge of the security plans for that event. However, many former snipers agree that it's a miracle Donald Trump is still alive. In fact, they agree almost entirely with our own analysis published on July 15th.

In an interview with KJRH in Oklahoma, former SWAT sniper Maj. Nate Norton of the Sapulpa Police Department lays out the scary reality:

"I'm glad they're calling him a shooter because he ain't a sniper," Norton said. "If he was a sniper, President Trump would be dead on the very first shot. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about this. This is somebody that has some weird, sick agenda and did at best mediocre train(ing) in my opinion. Because at 130 yards, 190 yards, that is piece of cake gravy range for somebody that shoots."

The 140 yard shot gift-wrapped and handed to alleged shooter Thomas Crooks was so easy, even for an amateur, that Trump should not be alive today. The bullet, reportedly fired from an AR15 running 5.56 (or .223 ammunition), would have left a deadly and expansive impact wound had it been less than an inch to the shooter's right. Here is test footage of .223 rounds impacting a realistic ballistic gel head for a visual reference:

Multiple experts in the sniping arena have noted that the miss might have been some kind of divine intervention. In the below interview, Republican representative and former sniper Cory Mills outlines his take on the attack on the assumption that the shooter's range was 230 yards. Crooks was actually much closer.

The explanation for Thomas Crooks miraculous miss might be found in reports that Crooks was, in fact, a verified terrible shot. Investigations into his school history indicate that Crooks tried to join his High School Shooting Club in Bethel Park, but he failed to make the shooting team and was asked to leave the club because he was incredibly unsafe with his rifle.

In other words, Trump lucked out with the worst assassin possible. This does not take away from the fact that Crooks was somehow allowed to casually approach the AGR building and climb to the roof with a rifle only 140 yards away from the rally stage without any intervention from Secret Service. Crooks had every card stacked in his favor. Why was there no security on that roof? We are still waiting for answers.