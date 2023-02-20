Former White House Doctor: Biden's Medical Was A "Cover Up"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson has accused the Biden administration of ‘covering up’ Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, asserting that his “ability to think and reason is GONE!”

Following a physical exam last week, which the White House says found that Biden “remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male,” and is “fit for duty,” Jackson stated that Americans “learned nothing” from the announcement.

“Is he on ANY drugs to treat his mental decline? This exam was a JOKE. COVER UP!!” Jackson tweeted, noting that no cognitive test was undertaken.

We learned NOTHING from Biden’s physical exam. How bad is his cognitive issue? Is he on ANY drugs to treat his mental decline? This exam was a JOKE. COVER UP!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2023

“Trump had one, why not him? Biden’s ability to think and reason is GONE! He SHOULD NOT be President!!” Jackson, now a Republican Representative added.

WHY ON EARTH did Biden not get a cognitive exam? Trump had one, why not him? Biden’s ability to think and reason is GONE! He SHOULD NOT be President!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2023

The media is SILENT about the LACK of a cognitive exam for Biden. The American people want to know this information, and the media is doing NOTHING. They’re letting this incompetent buffoon drive our country over a cliff!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 17, 2023

Remember when the media went BALLISTIC wanting Trump to have a cognitive exam? Where are they today with Biden? It’s SILENCE!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2023

Our “president” can barely read off a teleprompter. Do you REALLY think his cognitive ability is 100%? If he doesn’t have a cognitive exam, then they’re COVERING SOMETHING UP!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2023

In comments to Fox News, Jackson further stated “the majority of Americans can see that Biden’s mental health is in total decline,” adding that this “further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth.”

“Everyone can see something is wrong – the cover-up needs to end,” Jackson urged.

Last week when Biden struggled to read a teleprompter and again appeared lost, Jackson called for him to be subjected to an immediate cognitive examination.

WOW! What is going on with Biden here??? He’s TOTALLY lost. This man needs a cognitive exam NOW. There’s NO WAY he’s ok!!pic.twitter.com/5nIAqmMSft — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 8, 2023

Prominent Democrats also continue to raise concerns about Biden’s age in advance of his decision on whether or not to run again for president in 2024, but are afraid to say so publicly, according to a report by Politico.

In addition, a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll found on Friday that 57% of Americans have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness, with 67% saying Biden is too old to lead the country.

