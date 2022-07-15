Former White House Physician Says "Biden Won't Finish His Term"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson says that Joe Biden “won’t finish his term” because “his mind is too far gone.”

Jackson, who served on the White House medical team in the mid-2000s and served as personal physician to both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, made the remarks on Twitter.

“Biden won’t finish his term. EVERYONE knows he’s unfit for the job. His mind is too far gone. This can’t go on any longer. He needs to RESIGN!” tweeted Jackson.

Biden won’t finish his term. EVERYONE knows he's unfit for the job. His mind is too far gone. This can't go on any longer. He needs to RESIGN! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 14, 2022

The former physician, who is now a Texas Congressman, made the comments after it was revealed that Barack Obama had sent Jackson an email chastising him for questioning Biden’s cognitive ability.

“I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter,” Obama wrote, adding, “It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration.”

“You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy,” Obama noted, asserting “I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future.”

Jackson responded to the email further during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.

Still don’t have anything to say in response to President Obama’s letter, except, I told you so! Biden's cognitive decline has been on full display for YEARS. I won't sit quietly and let Biden destroy our Republic. His mind is gone. He SHOULD NOT be our President! pic.twitter.com/jQ7p4ueTTQ — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 14, 2022

He pointed out the sheer hypocrisy of the left constantly questioning Donald Trump’s cognitive abilities, despite him easily passing a test, while attacking anyone who dared express doubt about Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

Jackson also revealed that he was upset by Obama’s email, but then was told by Dan Bongino, “Ronny, you don’t owe this guy a damn thing,” pointing out that Obama did nothing to defend Jackson when he was being attacked politically.

Hannity suggested Jackson demand an apology from Obama given the overwhelming evidence that he has huge cognitive problems and even early onset dementia.

Jackson said he notes how “every day” Biden shows further signs of cognitive decline, asserting, “He needs a serious cognitive assessment and if he’s not willing to do it, I will administer the test to him, I will do it…this man is getting worse and he’s an embarrassment.”

The former physician drew attention to yet another awkward incident during Biden’s visit to Israel when he appeared to be confused about what do to and later made an absurd verbal gaffe about the Holocaust.

“He is not inspiring confidence in anyone and it’s a dangerous time to have a commander in chief and a head of state like this man right now,” Jackson concluded.

As we document in the video below, Biden’s condition appears to be worsening and it’s becoming quite sad that he is still being forced to appear on the world stage, with Democrats now starting to panic about 2024.

