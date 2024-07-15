The Four Factions Vying For Control Of America

Authored by Robert Arvay via AmericanThinker.com,

The Democrat party has three main factions vying for control.

One of them is the Biden family.

Another consists of so-called down-ballot Democrat office-holders.

The third one is composed of the intelligence agency heads, leaders of the dark state.

There is also a fourth faction.

Let’s glance at each of them.

The Biden family is a massive business that produces nothing except corrupt political influence.

It is exemplified in Joe Biden’s laughing boast that he successfully coerced the Ukrainian government to fire its prosecutor, who was exposing the crimes of Hunter Biden. Hunter was a highly paid board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Hunter Biden has zero expertise in the energy industry and contributed nothing of value to Burisma. Joe Biden threatened Ukraine by promising to withhold a billion dollars in U.S. aid unless its prosecutor was promptly dismissed from his job. He was. Joe Biden publicly laughed, saying, “Well, son of a b----.” It’s on video.

The down-ballot office-holders in the Democrat party are those who will likely lose their election or re-election campaigns if a Trump victory has the so-called “coattail” effect produced when voters do not split their votes between both major parties.

They fear that President Trump will win a second term in the Oval Office, and that voters who vote for him will also vote for Republicans who promise loyalty to his policies. The strategy for down-ballot Democrats is to get Biden removed from the ticket and replaced by a Democrat who they hope will win, and whose coattails will carry them to victory.

Both of these factions are deeply opposed to each other and will strenuously fight for their interests.

The third faction is exemplified by the fifty-one intelligence agency heads who signed a letter falsely insinuating that Trump is the favored candidate of the Russian dictatorship.

They successfully deceived much of the voting public in the 2020 election and are credited with handing Biden the White House.

Because they operate in secret, the intelligence agencies (which include the FBI and the CIA) have enormous powers, both constitutional and otherwise. As Democrat Chuck Schumer famously warned, if you cross the agencies, they have “six ways from Sunday” of getting you. It is not an idle threat. The intelligence agencies have lethal weapons at their disposal, and they operate with impunity when their self-interest is credibly threatened. It is no mere conspiracy theory to characterize them as the puppeteers of government.

Make no mistake: the dark state will not tolerate any serious imposition on its power. None.

What will it do?

Simply, whatever it deems necessary. If it cannot influence the outcome of an election to serve its interests, it can prevent the election from taking place at all. To accomplish this, a national emergency can be contrived, whether it is a plague, a war, a spate of terrorist attacks, or any other devious method.

The three factions are poised, each to attack the others.

If any of them wins, the outcome cannot favor the republic.

The fourth faction is you.