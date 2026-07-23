Four House Republicans Break Ranks To Help Democrats Pass Iran War Powers Resolution

The House on Thursday approved a Democratic-led war powers resolution aimed at restricting President Trump's military operations in Iran, with four Republicans providing the decisive votes.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and forced to the floor with Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), passed 214-208. Joining every Democrat were Reps. Tom Barrett (R-Mich.), Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) - the same quartet that crossed the aisle on a similar resolution last month.

It will not end the war, or slow it. The measure is a concurrent resolution, meaning it never reaches the president's desk for signature or veto and carries no force of law. Both chambers passed comparable measures in June. The war continued. This one is a message, delivered twice.

The vote comes as the death toll among U.S. service members climbs. Eighteen troops have been killed since the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran in February - four of them since July 17. U.S. forces have sustained nearly 500 injuries, roughly 100 in the past two weeks, according to the Pentagon. On Wednesday, Trump participated in a dignified transfer ceremony for three service members killed in Jordan and Iraq.

Jayapal framed the resolution as a reassertion of congressional authority. "This is a vote of conscience," she said on the House floor Wednesday. "This war must end." Afterward she added: "Congress has not been consulted. And hostilities have been driven over and over again by a president who won his election by promising to end forever wars."

Republicans who opposed the measure defended the campaign as necessary given Iran's record of attacks on Americans in the region. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast (R-Fla.) held up photographs of U.S. service members killed in the war during floor debate. "To belittle this mission is to belittle and demean the very service these members gave their life for," Mast said. "This operation is bringing reckoning for the hundreds of times Iran has attacked and killed people of the United States of America."

The four who broke ranks did so for different reasons. Massie and Davidson are longstanding critics of foreign intervention; Fitzpatrick and Barrett are moderates facing competitive re-election bids. Massie suggested the number could grow.

"I think you will see more Republicans come on board to war powers resolutions if we bring them up again, and I'd be happy to vote on one every day, but I don't think we need to," he told CNN on Wednesday evening. "We've already passed a concurrent resolution in the House and in the Senate."

The Senate did not follow. Hours after the House vote, Senate Democrats moved to advance a war powers resolution of their own and fell short, 47-49. In June, GOP Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Bill Cassidy (La.) had joined Democrats on the earlier measure.

One Bridge Per Ship

The congressional rebuke arrived a day after Trump escalated in the other direction. In a Wednesday Truth Social post, he committed the United States to destroying a piece of Iranian infrastructure for every vessel Iran attacks.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump wrote.

Tehran answered within hours. An Iranian military source told the semi-official Tasnim News Agency that if the United States targets a bridge or power plant in Iran, Iran will "strike infrastructure and bridges in the region, including energy facilities where the United States has interests." The source restated Tehran's position that ships may transit the strait safely only if coordinated with Iran and conducted under Iranian arrangements.

U.S. Central Command says Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels in the strait over the past three months, and the U.S. had completed 11 consecutive nights of strikes on Iranian military infrastructure as of Wednesday. Several of those Iranian attacks came after Washington and Tehran signed a June memorandum of understanding calling for a ceasefire - an agreement the administration says Iran has violated. Qatari mediators are still working toward a deal that would stop the fighting and reopen the waterway.

The House action underscores persistent bipartisan unease with the trajectory of the conflict, even as the White House signals a willingness to escalate. Two chambers have now told the president to stop, twice, in language he is free to ignore.