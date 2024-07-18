France Bans Muslim Hijabs From The Olympics

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

France’s Sports Minister, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, has announced that French Muslim athletes will be barred from wearing hijabs at the Olympics. The decision is a gross violation of the religious freedom of Muslim athletes and should be condemned throughout the world.

I have long been critical of the French crackdown on Muslim head coverings and swimwear. Officials insist that such religious clothing is inconsistent with the secular laws of the country.

The denial of basic religious freedom in France is consistent with the French denial of free speech protections. As discussed in my new book, free expression is in tatters in France.

France has been a leader in the rollback on free speech in the West with ever widening laws curtailing free speech.

These laws criminalize speech under vague standards referring to “inciting” or “intimidating” others based on race or religion. For example, fashion designer John Galliano has been found guilty in a French court on charges of making anti-Semitic comments against at least three people in a Paris bar.

At his sentencing, Judge Anne Marie Sauteraud read out a list of the bad words used by Galliano to Geraldine Bloch and Philippe Virgitti, including using ‘dirty whore” in criticism.

In another case, the father of French conservative presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was fined because he had called people from the Roma minority “smelly.” A French teenager was charged for criticizing Islam as a “religion of hate.”

The freedoms of speech and religion are co-existent and co-dependent.

Religious speech is the leading target of government crackdowns under blasphemy laws and censorship systems. The freedom of speech sustains all other rights, which is why it is accurately called “the indispensable right.”

It is little surprise that a nation that criminalizes speech would also deny religious expression and observances.

There should be global outrage over the refusal to allow French Muslim women to practice their religious values. These women want to compete for their nation but their nation will not allow them to do so in a way that is consistent with their faith.

Every nation should protest this action and demand that France reverse its intolerant position.