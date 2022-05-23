Freedom Of Speech Needs "Recalibration" - Aussie Commissioner Sparks Outrage At WEF

Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman raised eyebrows on Monday, telling the World Economic Forum that there needs to be a "recalibration" of free speech.

"We are finding ourselves in a place where we have increasing polarization everywhere, and everything feels binary when it doesn't need to be - so I think we're going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online - from freedom of speech, to be free from online violence. Or the right of data protection, to the right of child dignity," whatever that last part means.

Watch:

Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant tells the World Economic Forum we need a "recalibration" of freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/zEq72wFhNf — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 23, 2022

The response to Inman's Orwellian comments were about what one might expect.

Lol @wef forgot to disable comments on just one of their tweets, and I pointed it out. Well now I'm blocked.@zerohedge pic.twitter.com/gHWv44iSB5 — Tesla Tunnel (@TeslaTunnel) May 23, 2022

Recalibrate this: fuck off. Fuck all the way off, then keep fucking off until you don't think you can possibly fuck off any more.



Then keep right on fucking off. #FreeSpeech https://t.co/VxCnbfBwGI — The Truth About Guns (@guntruth) May 23, 2022