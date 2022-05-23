print-icon
Freedom Of Speech Needs "Recalibration" - Aussie Commissioner Sparks Outrage At WEF

by Tyler Durden
Monday, May 23, 2022 - 06:20 PM

Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman raised eyebrows on Monday, telling the World Economic Forum that there needs to be a "recalibration" of free speech.

"We are finding ourselves in a place where we have increasing polarization everywhere, and everything feels binary when it doesn't need to be - so I think we're going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online - from freedom of speech, to be free from online violence. Or the right of data protection, to the right of child dignity," whatever that last part means.

Watch:

The response to Inman's Orwellian comments were about what one might expect.

