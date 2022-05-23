Freedom Of Speech Needs "Recalibration" - Aussie Commissioner Sparks Outrage At WEF
Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman raised eyebrows on Monday, telling the World Economic Forum that there needs to be a "recalibration" of free speech.
"We are finding ourselves in a place where we have increasing polarization everywhere, and everything feels binary when it doesn't need to be - so I think we're going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online - from freedom of speech, to be free from online violence. Or the right of data protection, to the right of child dignity," whatever that last part means.
Watch:
Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant tells the World Economic Forum we need a "recalibration" of freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/zEq72wFhNf— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 23, 2022
The response to Inman's Orwellian comments were about what one might expect.
Lol @wef forgot to disable comments on just one of their tweets, and I pointed it out. Well now I'm blocked.@zerohedge pic.twitter.com/gHWv44iSB5— Tesla Tunnel (@TeslaTunnel) May 23, 2022
Recalibrate this: fuck off. Fuck all the way off, then keep fucking off until you don't think you can possibly fuck off any more.— The Truth About Guns (@guntruth) May 23, 2022
Then keep right on fucking off. #FreeSpeech https://t.co/VxCnbfBwGI
🤔What is "on-line violence"? https://t.co/b7UtSVq2dO— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 23, 2022
"the right to be free from online violence" already exists. You block the person, or turn off your computer, or scroll past, or just close your eyes. We don't need that to be "recalibrated".— Kaiser 🌸 (@newspeakeasy) May 23, 2022
I'd like to recalibrate how much influence these people have over my rights, though.