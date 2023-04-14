French Court Approves Macron's Unpopular Pension Reform As Fresh Protests Expected

France's top constitutional body ruled in favor of President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise the retirement age is in line with the French Constitution, a decision that will only spark further social unrest.

Bloomberg reported the Constitutional Council in Paris, France's equivalent of the US Supreme Court, "approved the core elements of the law, including the key contested provision to raise the minimum retirement age by two years to 64."

The nine-member body rejected one of two opposition-backed demands for a process that would've allowed for a referendum on keeping the pension age cutoff at 62.

We suspect hardline unions and the opposition won't back down this weekend and will continue protests.

France's Constitutional Council upholds Macron's retirement-age increase but one leader of the opposition 👇 vows to fight on. https://t.co/UeueMTCxlV — S. Joseph Karam (@KaramMacro) April 14, 2023

On Thursday, pension demonstrators stormed the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest maker of luxury goods, headquarters in Paris. One union leader said:

"Apparently our government is struggling to finance our social security and pension system, so money needs to be found where it is, which is in billions in companies like LVMH," Fabien Villedieu from the Sud-Rail unions said on local television.

Just last week, pension protesters stormed the offices of BlackRock's Paris headquarters .

More demonstrations are imminent after today's ruling that solidified pension reform.

#ReformeDesRetaites A hundred demonstrators gathered in #Rodez in front of the prefecture to discover the decisions of the #conseilconstitutionel pic.twitter.com/G6ti6ksn44 – CenterPresseAveyron (@CPAveyron) April 14, 2023

🔴Les marseillais affluent devant la préfecture après l’annonce du Conseil Constitutionnel ! Énormément de monde ! #ReformeDesRetaites #Revolution #Conseil_Constitutionnel pic.twitter.com/R0FFXvCnCB — Aix Insoumis•e φ (@Jeunesinsoumis_) April 14, 2023