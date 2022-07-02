print-icon
print-icon

Friday Humor: Babylon Bee Exposes "100% True Facts" About Scary Guns

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Jul 02, 2022 - 12:15 AM

Humanity was peaceful - until guns showed up.

Learn how sinister and evil these weapons of mass destruction truly are in The Babylon Bee's latest masterpiece of awkward facts...

 

0