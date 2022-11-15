FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Faces 'Trip' For Questioning In US

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is facing the possibility of a 'trip' to the US (not an 'extradition' - as Bloomberg puts it), as US and Bahamian authorities have been discussing the possibility of bringing him to America for questioning over this firm's devastating implosion, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Conversations between law-enforcement officials in the two countries have recently intensified, as they probe what led up to cryptocurrency firm FTX's meltdown. He has reportedly been cooperating with Bahamian authorities, according to one source.

Since FTX began its tailspin last week, prosecutors and regulators in the US and the Bahamas have opened probes. Bahamian police interviewed Bankman-Fried on Saturday. Bankman-Fried has apologized repeatedly to FTX’s customers on Twitter. He also said on the social media platform Friday that he was “shocked to see things unravel the way they did” and that he would seek to provide a complete detailing of what happened once he had a better understanding of the situation. -Bloomberg

In a Tuesday tweet, Bankman-Fried said that he's "meeting in-person with regulators and working with the teams to do what we can for customers," and that his goals are to "clean up and focus on transparency," and "make customers whole."

14) My goal:



a) Clean up and focus on transparency

b) Make customers whole — SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 15, 2022

Maybe investigators can check out SBF's past interviews for clues.