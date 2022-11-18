G20 Pushes Vaccine Passports For All Future International Travel

The G20 has issued a formal decree promoting vaccine passports as preparation for any future pandemic response in its final communique. Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, speaking on the matter on behalf of the G20 host country, had earlier in the summit called for a "digital health certificate" using WHO standards.

Sadikin advocated for that he dubbed a "digital health certificate" which shows whether a person has been "vaccinated or tested properly" so that only then "you can move around". Watch his comments during a G20 Bali panel discussion earlier in the week...

G20 to adopt Vaccine Passports using WHO standards



“Let’s have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO… if you have been vaccinated or tested properly, then you can move around”, said the Indonesian health minister in Bali…



No thanks ...



🔊sound ...🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/VDM1qK4xW5 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 16, 2022

A somewhat more vaguely-worded version of these recommendations was included in the official G20 leaders' declaration, which calls for digital COVID-19 certificates, or often simply called vaccine passports.

The section of the final communique, which is republished and available on the White House website, which deals with vaccines and the Covid-19 pandemic begins, "We recognize that the extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good and we will advance our effort to ensure timely, equitable and universal access to safe, affordable, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics (VTDs)."

While describing the need for greater collaboration among nations during any future pandemic response, it continues in this section, "We remain committed to embedding a multisectoral One Health approach and enhancing global surveillance, including genomic surveillance, in order to detect pathogens and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) that may threaten human health."

Image: dpa/picture alliance

And then the following is introduced in Article 23:

We acknowledge the importance of shared technical standards and verification methods, under the framework of the IHR (2005), to facilitate seamless international travel, interoperability, and recognizing digital solutions and non-digital solutions, including proof of vaccinations. We support continued international dialogue and collaboration on the establishment of trusted global digital health networks as part of the efforts to strengthen prevention and response to future pandemics, that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standards and digital COVID-19 certificates.

Interestingly, the next paragraph of the formal declaration, article 24, goes on to describe the need to for global institutions to fight against 'disinformation'.

G20 - BREAKING: leaders have just signed a declaration which states that vaccine passports will be adopted to “facilitate” all international travel



This means any vaccination the WHO determines you should have.



Changing your rights & freedoms forever.



Silence from the media. pic.twitter.com/0pHISCcVaM — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 17, 2022

Article 24 of the final G20 declaration begins, "The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the transformation of the digital ecosystem and digital economy."

And then leads into to the following statement later in the section: "We acknowledge the importance to counter disinformation campaigns, cyber threats, online abuse, and ensuring security in connectivity infrastructure."

So as predicted by many early on in the pandemic (who were all dismissed and condemned as "conspiracy theorists"), a future proposed standardized vaccine passport will be accompanied by efforts for greater standardization and policing against 'disinformation' - likely to include any speech critical of the type of regimen that G20 leaders wish to enact.

As for the type of speech which will be allowed under such a program, it's helpful to recall the New Zealand prime minister's words...