GA Smashes Turnout Record - Abrams Says "Voter Suppression Alive And Well"

Is this what voter suppression looks like?

On the first day of early voting for the 2022 midterms, Georgia positively smashed the previous Day One turnout record. More than 130,000 Georgians cast their ballot on Monday -- a jaw-dropping 85% gain over the first day of the 2018 midterm.

Nonetheless, in a Monday night debate, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams doubled down on her claims that incumbent Governor Brian Kemp has relentlessly worked to prevent Georgians from participating in elections:

“He has assiduously denied access to the right to vote…we need a governor who believes in the access to the right to vote and not in voter suppression, which is the hallmark of Brian Kemp’s leadership.”

Juiced by the high-profile governor's race and a spicy Senate race pitting Herschel Walker against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, the remarkable turnout kept rolling on Tuesday -- with even more voters turning out for Day 2 than on the second day of voting for the 2020 presidential election. That's pretty much unheard of.

While that was happening, Abrams was back out on the campaign trail, simultaneously acknowledging the record turnout and proclaiming that "voter suppression is alive and well in Georgia!"

Stacey Abrams: "Yesterday, we saw record turnout for early voting…It does not mean voter suppression doesn't exist...We know that voter suppression is alive and well in Georgia!” pic.twitter.com/Z4Pwrn8PLi — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 19, 2022

Abrams' phony fury is focused on S.B. 202 -- the overhaul of voting rules Georgia enacted in 2021, prompted a nationwide uproar that included a call for boycotts of Delta Air Lines, Home Depot and other companies headquartered in the Peach State.

Major League Baseball succumbed to the contrived hysteria and moved its 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver -- despite the fact that Colorado's election laws are in some ways more restrictive than Georgia's.

Biden tried to join many others in condemning the law as racist -- but his warped analogy ended up saying the opposite of what he intended:

President Biden says that Republican voter integrity initiatives "make Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle." pic.twitter.com/PLTpRsOJGW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2021

What did the new law actually do? Among some other provisions, the Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021:

Imposed a voter ID requirement for absentee ballots

Codified and limited the use of ballot drop boxes

Barred the mass mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot request forms

Expanded early voting.

Despite her star status among Democrats nationwide, Abrams is trailing in her second attempt to defeat Kemp. If the trend holds up, Georgia voters are about to reject her by a wider margin than last time.

In 2018, Kemp won by just 1.4%. Two polls posted this week show Kemp leading by 6 and 7 points, while the latest poll from the often-more-accurate Trafalgar Group has him up by 9.

Meanwhile, Democrats and lefty media continue sounding alarms about the dangers posed by politicians who question election results -- except for Abrams of course. After her 2018 loss by some 50,000 votes, Abrams has said the election "was stolen from Georgians" and that she'd won the election but just didn't get to have the job.