Gay Cruise Debacle Proves Liberals Are Deluded About Alliance With Muslims

In a world where "Queers for Palestine" is a real thing and a Muslim communist with an LGBT cabinet is the mayor of the largest city in the US, the far-left vision of total intersectional multiculturalism seems to be in reach. The only people not welcome in this new world order would be straight, white Christian conservatives and anyone else who disagrees with wokeness.

The problem is, intersectionality requires total submission to the idea that all behaviors are permissible and morality is relative. Progressives and Muslims might agree on the idea of mass immigration and the deconstruction of the west, but they don't really agree on anything else.

The political left has run into this embarrassing quandary on a number of occasions with hilarious results. For example, third world migrants courted the empathy of liberal voters in Hamtramck, Michigan, but when the Muslims took over the local government, the first thing they did was ban the display of LGBT symbols and pride flags on city owned property. Leftists were stunned by the decision.

By extension, Muslims have learned to feign support for progressive ideology to gain entry into the west, but in Islamic countries, lefties are not welcome.

In recent news, a "gay cruise" carrying over 2000 limp-wrist passengers set sail for Turkey, only to be denied entry at the port town of Kuşadasi. Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady set sail from Athens, Greece, on the 5th of July for what was billed as “an epic all-gay voyage” over 10 days. The cruise is run by Atlantis, a US company that puts on events and vacations for LGBT people

The Turkish government cited "moral values" as the reason for the rejection. The cruise then diverted to Egypt where it was once again denied at the port of Alexandria.

Passengers and entertainers on the cruise say they are shocked by the refusals, indicating a level of delusion that is impressive, even in our modern era. Patti LuPone, a 77-year-old Broadway singer performing on the ship, took to Instagram to share her dismay regarding the news.

“The Atlantis cruise I am performing on next week has been banned from entering Turkey,” she wrote. “A ship – a magnificent ship – full of gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board....I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this.”

Turkey banned Pride marches back in 2015. Egypt has been prosecuting people under morality laws for over a decade. It is not uncommon for gay people to be executed in Islamic countries, by government authorities or angry mobs in the streets in "honor killings". While Turkey has not banned homosexuality, it is greatly frowned upon in the national culture.

Public displays of affection by gays can and do lead to violence in Turkey and Egypt.

The assumption among western progressives is that all minority groups fall under their umbrella.

They think because they advocate for the open immigration of third worlders this means that third worlders will advocate for leftist ideals.

This is simply not so, and an orgy ship loaded with dudes in pink speedos just found out that a big chunk of the world does not see things the way they do.