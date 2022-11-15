Gen. Flynn Warns Of An FBI Perjury Trap For Trump, 'Like They Tried To Set Me Up'

Authored by Paul Sperry via RealClear Investigations,

With the D.C. Beltway awash in rumors that former President Trump will be indicted after the Nov. 8 midterms, the FBI may have “set a perjury trap” at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home , according to his former national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. In June, the FBI suspected Trump hid classified papers from his presidential collection that it had subpoenaed on behalf of the National Archives, which sought them after Trump left the White House. Two months later, agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, seizing more than 11,000 documents, of which fewer than 1% were marked classified. Now a federal grand jury is investigating whether Trump and his aides conspired to conceal the documents from agents and made false statements when certifying they produced all of them. Flynn told RealClearInvestigations that the FBI and DOJ are using semantics to target Trump.

What’s the Difference?

Flynn says that Trump and the custodian of his records likely believed many documents were no longer classified or had classification markings that had been voided or revised. Therefore, he speculates, his lawyers searched for and turned over records they believed to still be classified, and in turn, certified that they were in full compliance with the subpoena.

Christina Bobb, Trump lawyer: Questioned by prosecutors.

Christina Bobb, one of Trump’s lawyers acting as the custodian of his records, certified in a sworn statement on June 3 that “any and all responsive documents” had been handed over and that none were withheld. It now appears that the statement was untrue, since many documents marked classified were still at Mar-a-Lago. Bobb, who has hired a criminal defense attorney, recently was questioned by prosecutors who reportedly want to know if Trump directed her to make the statement.



Flynn said that the parsing of the subpoena suggests trickery. He said agents and prosecutors were very clever asking for documents that bear classification markings rather than classified documents, which may have led Trump and his custodian into a "perjury trap."



“The way they stated specifically what they were looking for — documents that have classified markings versus classified documents— it is a semantics drill that a team of smart but corrupt lawyers in DOJ would come up with,” Flynn said in an interview with RCI.



“The FBI arrives and asks very specific questions and DJT's lawyers think everything is fine when they leave,” he added. "But then they go back to a sequestered grand jury and the entrapment drill begins."



Prosecutors used similar hedging words to describe the documents seized in the Mar-a-Lago raid. In an Aug. 25 court filing, Jay Bratt, the Justice official running the investigation, said that “the government executed a search warrant at the premises owned by the former president and seized documents marked as classified.” Again, he did not say they found classified information.

On June 3, Bratt and a handful of FBI agents visited Mar-a-Lago and picked up a batch of documents from Trump and his lawyers, while allegedly thanking them for their cooperation. They advised only that they add a more secure lock to the storage facility. Flynn said it might as well have been a “sting operation.” If they thought additional documents remained there, he explained, they could have issued another subpoena for them. Instead, they secretly monitored Trump’s security camera footage for months before returning on Aug. 8 with an army of more than 30 armed agents who rummaged through every bedroom and closet at Trump’s home — including those of his wife and son.

Flynn said the FBI and Justice Department, who prosecuted him for lying to FBI agents, are using similar tactics against Trump. The charges against Flynn were later dropped, but the FBI and DOJ succeeded in pushing him out of the White House. “They are trying to set up the former president at Mar-a-Lago like they tried to set me up,” Flynn told RCI.



Flynn is not alone in his suspicions. Some FBI vets point to other signs their old agency may have played dirty pool at Mar-a-Lago. Former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker pointed to unredacted portions of the FBI affidavit supporting the search warrant which suggest that investigators may have set Trump up for failure. It turns out that Trump, by keeping the records at his estate, may actually have been complying with recent Justice Department directives not to move them.



“What stood out to me in the affidavit was how he was ordered to keep the records on the premises until further notice and then was hit with a search warrant because he kept the records on the premises,” Swecker told RCI.



The affidavit reveals that on June 8, Bratt wrote to Trump’s lawyer demanding that his papers remain in storage at Mar-a-Lago. “We ask that the room at Mar-a-Lago where the documents had been stored be secured and that all of the boxes that were moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago (along with any other items in that room) be preserved in that room in their current condition until further notice,” the official requested.



But then several weeks later, the FBI asked a magistrate judge in West Palm Beach for permission to search Trump’s property because there was probable cause to believe that “presidential records remain at the premises,” according to the Aug. 5 affidavit.