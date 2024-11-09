General Flynn Delivers Bone-Chilling Post-Election Warning

First, they tried to take Trump from the ballot.

Then, they tried to throw him behind bars.

And when that didn’t work, they went after his life.

But now, as The Burning Platform's Jim Quinn details below, after two terrifying assassination attempts, General Flynn warns that it could happen again.

During an eye-opening conversation with Steve Bannon, Flynn told Trump’s inner circle to brace for another attempt on Trump’s life before he reaches the Oval Office in January.

Speaking with urgency, Flynn stated

“Number one, Trump needs to be very, very certain of the security around him… They have already tried it a couple of times. They’ll try it again between now and inauguration. That, to me, is job number one.”

He also told viewers that the real battle lies ahead, urging Trump to prepare for an all-out war against the Deep State.

“We can eliminate a lot of this nonsense by being prepared for what we know the enemy is going to do… Accountability must happen.”

This conversation is a must-listen...