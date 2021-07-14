Georgia County Ballot Images Prompt Speculation Of "Provable Fraud"

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

A group seeking to ensure that elections are run fairly said this week that an in-depth analysis of mail-in ballot images it obtained through a court order shows that the hand-count audit in Fulton County, Georgia, last year “was riddled with massive errors and provable fraud.”

The analysis turned up at least 36 batches of mail-in ballots, containing 4,255 votes, that were added redundantly to the audit results, Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (VoterGA), charged. Nearly 3,400 were for Democrat Joe Biden.

The team examining the ballots also found seven audit tally sheets (pdf) they believe were falsified to contain fabricated vote totals. In one example, the group said, a batch containing 59 ballot images for Biden and 42 for former President Donald Trump was reported as 100 for Biden and 0 for Trump.

The analysis revealed that 923 (60 percent) of the 1,539 mail-in ballot batch files contained votes that were incorrectly reported in the county’s official 2020 election result compared to the audit totals, according to VoterGA.

“We believe that there is massive audit errors,” Garland Favorito, founder of the group, told a press conference in Georgia on July 13.

The group received the images as part of a court case after it petitioned in late 2020 to get clearance to inspect all mail-in ballots cast in the county in the 2020 election, alleging that fraud took place. The petition cited witnesses to the alleged fraud, including Favorito and other poll watchers and workers.

Henry County Judge Brian Amero, who is overseeing the case, ordered in March that scanned ballot images be made available to the petitioners. Amero late last month let part of the election lawsuit proceed.

Asked about the new claims, a Fulton County spokeswoman told The Epoch Times via email:

“This is related to a matter that is the subject of pending litigation. Therefore we do not wish to respond.”

A spokesman for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, referred comment to Fulton County.

Favorito said elected officials have known about the discrepancies “for a long, long time,” and he accused them of having “covered it up.”

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), who is challenging Raffensperger in the Republican secretary of state primary, in a video called on him to resign.

“In Fulton County, there is now undeniable proof of voter irregularity if not outright voter fraud,” he said, pointing to the evidence presented by VoterGA.

Raffensperger has claimed that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, which saw Biden beat Trump in Georgia by less than 12,000 votes out of over 4.9 million cast.

Trump said in a statement on July 14:

“The news coming out of Georgia is beyond incredible. The hand recount in Fulton County was a total fraud! They stuffed the ballot box—and got caught. We will lose our Country if this is allowed to stand.”

Biden, in remarks delivered on July 13, noted that election results were recounted three times in Georgia.