Georgia Guidestones Now Completely Demolished Just Hours After Explosion

For more than four decades, a mysterious array of granite slabs, weighing 119 tons and containing sandblasted text for rebuilding humanity in several languages, was demolished in Georgia for "safety reasons" after an explosion reduced one of the slabs into rubble.

CCTV footage captured the explosion at the Georgia Guidestones site on Wednesday in the early morning hours. A car can be seen leaving the scene shortly after the blast in Elberton, Georgia, near the South Carolina border.

Georgia Guidestones: ‘America's Stonehenge’ Has Been Demolished After Apparently Being Bombed Overnight



UPDATE: https://t.co/vyJKMXTP0f pic.twitter.com/xGHAxbT3Hp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 7, 2022

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been investigating the incident at the Guidestones. They said that "unknown persons" were responsible for detonating explosives around 0400 ET. Residents in surrounding communities said the blast was so loud that it woke them up.

(1/3) The GBI is releasing surveillance video from this morning’s explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones. pic.twitter.com/Vo3RyjDxdN — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

Sometimes called "America's Stonehenge," the Guidestones had 4,000 sandblasted letters in 12 languages, spelling out what appear to be lessons for rebuilding humanity. One of the slabs read, which happens to be the most controversial, is to "maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature."

About 12 hours after the explosion , Dawn White of 11Alive tweeted, "Georgia Guidestones are now completely leveled ... We saw a backhoe push them down around 4:45 p.m."

The Georgia Guidestones are now completely leveled. We saw a back hoe push them down around 4:45 p.m. The @GBI_GA believes a someone blew them up around 4 a.m. They've been in this field for more than 40 years & included life principles in 12 languages.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/75Hd8MmsEF — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) July 6, 2022

Others tweeted videos of an excavator using the bucket to topple the massive slabs.

Down go the Georgia Guidestones! pic.twitter.com/UmY3CNZSkh — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 6, 2022

NOW - Georgia Guidestones are now completely leveled.pic.twitter.com/E8DNaOjdwu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 6, 2022

Some have pointed out that the Georgia Guidestones text is linked to the "New World Order." The slabs have been defaced over the years with red paint that read "death to the New World Order."

Kandiss Taylor, a third-place finisher in the recent Republican gubernatorial primary in the state, had one of her top ten priorities during the campaign to tear down the 'evil and satanic' monument.

In an emailed statement, Taylor told Georgia Recorder:

"Since my election, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of THREE of my main platform issues and executive orders (Jesus, Guns, and Babies), and Just like Religious persecution, Gun Control, and abortion, the Georgia Guidestones, a demonic monument that calls for the depopulation of the earth, as well as for the extermination of 7.5 Billion people, has no place in the Christian state of Georgia, or in America for that matter! This looks like another Act of God to me. Today, it is another defeat of the devil . Never underestimate the power of Prayer!"

Even with the Guidestones permanently erased from a cow field, the mystery continues about who exactly funded the monument's $500,000 construction. Some believe the Guidestones were funded by a small group of philanthropists and population control-enthusiasts, such as Ted Turner.

Even though the remaining standing slabs were deemed unsafe, why were excavation crews hurrying to rip down the entire monument if the site was in the middle of an active crime scene?

Why not save the unaffected slabs, shore up the structure, and rebuild? But that doesn't appear to be objective here.