Germans Told To Take Fewer Showers As Energy Costs Bite

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

As energy costs continue to bite thanks to the sanctions on Russia, Germans are being told to take fewer showers.

Yes, really.

Amidst discussion in the country of a potential total energy embargo on Russia, articles about the supposed health benefits of showering less have begun to pop up.

In an article titled ‘‘It’s enough to wash THESE four body parts – Why the skin cleans itself if you let it’, Germany’s Bild newspaper cites advice by economy minister Robert Habeck, who has called on citizens to cut back on their heating, sauna visits, and showers to help the country reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

The piece claims that avoiding showers gives good bacteria a chance to propagate, helping with skin conditions and also consuming the substances responsible for body odor.

“This way, it [skin] cleans itself,” states the article, arguing dubiously that avoiding washing your body will actually make you smell better.

The article quotes dermatologist Yael Adler, who claims that avoiding showers for three weeks makes, “the odors disappear and the skin begins a kind of a self-cleaning process.”

According to Adler, Germans can save energy and keep themselves clean enough by washing just four areas of the body, bottom, armpits, feet, and groin.

In some countries, this is colloquially known as a “whore’s wash.”

The article was published after Klaus Mueller, the head of Germany’s Federal Network Agency, asked his fellow countrymen, “whether you really need to take a hot shower seven days a week – with gas heating.”

As we previously highlighted, government minister Peter Hauk also told Germans they should cope with soaring energy costs by merely turning off the heating and wearing warmer sweaters.

“You can withstand 15 degrees [Celsius] in winter in a sweater. No one dies of it. But people are dying elsewhere,” he said.

Before the war began, Germany imported 55 per cent of its gas from Russia along with a third of its oil and 45 per cent of its coal.

I’m sure government ministers, German technocrats and the rest will definitely take the lead in voluntarily reducing their own living standards in solidarity with those who can’t afford not to.

Or maybe not.

