Germans Will Be Able To Legally Change Their Gender Once A Year

Under a new law, Germans will be able to change their gender and first name without having to undergo any surgery once a year, every year if required.

Yes, really.

The Self-Determination Act will allow transgender, intersex, and non-binary people to change their gender at will merely by visiting a registry office and signing a piece of paper.

The need to submit a medical report or obtain expert opinion in court proceedings has been eliminated by the new legislation, which is expected to pass parliament before Bundestag members go on vacation.

“For the disabled, the law is humiliating. We will finally replace it with a modern law of self-determination. The Self-Determination Act will improve the lives of transgender people and recognize gender diversity,” said Family Minister Lisa Paus. “In many areas, society is further ahead of legislation. As a government, we have decided to create a legal framework for an open, diverse and modern society,” she added.

The law officially codifies gender dysphoria, a mental illness, into being a fundamental right, with the condition having previously been treated (correctly) as a sickness.

“A moderate majority of Germans, 46 percent, approve of the government’s plans, while 41 percent of respondents reject the law, according to a representative survey by the YouGov Institute,” reports Remix News.

The only strong opposition to the new law comes from feminist groups who fear women are being erased and the right-wing AfD party.

According to the AfD’s Stephan Brandner, the law “has nothing to do with freedom but is an expression of blatant denial of reality. In biology, laws cannot simply be ignored.”

The CDU party also warned that the new law could lead to “arbitrariness,” while the FDP says it would make it easier for criminals to hide from the authorities or creditors by changing their name.

However, the legislation is expected to pass anyway, representing another full frontal assault on sanity and once again debunking the myth that the LGBT community is “marginalized,” when in fact it enjoys full state backing.

