Germany Finances Anti-Deportation Guidebook, Even As Support Crashes Due To Mass Immigration

By Denis Albert of Rmx.news,

The German government is under enormous pressure as it sinks in the polls due to mass immigration, but much of the government is staffed by radicals, many who support open borders. It has now been confirmed that taxpayers financed an anti-deportation guidebook called “Handbook Germany,” with the funds flowing from the budget of the Federal Government Commissioner for Integration, Reem Alabali-Radovan (SPD).

The information was disclosed after a request from MP Joana Cotar, who is currently unaffiliated but belonged to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) until November 2022.

🇩🇪‼️ Germany's far-left government sinks to RECORD low in polling.



At the same time, the AfD is jumped in the polls to 19.5% just before key elections in Brandenburg.



The ruling government (Greens, SPD, FDP) is in serious trouble, mainly due to the migration crisis. pic.twitter.com/GB8sXG7F7Y — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) September 12, 2024

The “Handbook Germany” is a website aimed at migrants in Germany, which explains how to avoid deportation. The various tips can help extend asylum seekers’ stay in the country, potentially for years, even if the individual has criminal convictions.

One of the first tips is filing a complaint against the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

“You cannot be deported while your complaint is pending,” the guide notes.

The site also notes that in the case of asylum applications that have been classified as inadmissible under the Dublin Regulation, the six-month transfer period begins again as soon as the asylum seeker submits an urgent application. The Solingen Islamist who killed three people during the “Festival of Diversity” actually used this legal loophole to stay in the country.

🇩🇪 Germans say they're "shocked" about the mass stabbing by a Syrian national at the "Festival of Diversity" in Solingen.



But there is nothing to be shocked about. Knife crime in Germany is soaring, predominately due to mass immigration.



That is a statistical fact. pic.twitter.com/NWAxJp2gBe — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 28, 2024

There are also other topics on integration on the site, including a link to the page “Stop deportations. Right to stay for all.” This is a radical left-wing group in Frankfurt that opposes deportations “for political reasons.” This page even contains information about how an asylum seeker can avoid deportation once he or she is even on the plane.

The guide suggests the rejected asylum seeker should “not sit down on the plane and make it clear that they are not flying voluntarily.” Additionally, “supporters” of the rejected asylum seeker should inform “other passengers” on the plane and “urge them to protest.”

Handbook Germany also contains details about how asylum seekers can react after they have already been deported, including follow-up applications. In such a case, the handbook advises the applicant find “new” reasons for an application, including “severe war trauma” that “has not yet been recognized.” In such a case, the application may be approved.

Overall, 90 percent of the project is funded by the EU’s Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). Co-financiers include Integration Commissioner Alabali-Radovan, the anti-racism commissioner, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, and the International Rescue Committee.