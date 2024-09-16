Germany Needs A Border Fence, Demands AfD Party Leader Alice Weidel

In the Bundestag, Weidel also made the same demand, saying that “hundreds of thousands of poorly integrated young men on our streets could raise the question of power at any time.”

Although the idea of a border fence was once smeared as taboo, border fences are now seen across Europe. For example, in the case of Poland, which built one along its border with Belarus due to the migrant crisis, Warsaw even received money from the EU to finance the fence.

Weidel said it is now time for Germany to build such a fence. With the majority of Germans saying migrants bring more disadvantages than benefits, and the vast majority of Germans wanting to block immigration from Muslim countries, Weidel’s message may prove a winning one. In recent months, a wave of Islamic terror attacks, coupled with soaring knife crime, rape, and violence, has sent the political establishment into a tailspin.

Far-left Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, known for her open borders policies, has now been forced to go so far as to announce she will enact border controls, all with an eye on elections in Brandenburg.

Weidel hopes that the state elections in Brandenburg in a week and a half will mark a turning point in the nation’s history, which may force the collapse of the current far-left ruling coalition.

“What we need are new elections,” said Weidel at a campaign appearance in Forst (Lausitz). If Brandenburg’s Minister-President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) “is thrown out here, if the SPD loses the whole thing, then I predict that something will start to slip in the SPD,” Weidel said. “Then we’ll have new elections.”

She also called for immediate peace negotiations for Ukraine and an end to arms deliveries, for which she also received much applause. In the elections in Saxony and Thuringia on Sept. 1, the AfD scored over 30 percent in each case, and became the strongest party in Thuringia.

