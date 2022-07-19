Germany To Re-Impose Mask Mandate In September Despite COVID Wave Already "Losing Momentum"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Germany is set to re-impose its mask mandate in September despite the summer COVID wave already “losing momentum,” indicating such rules are being made permanent.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann announced that Germans would have to mask up this autumn when indoors and that the rules would be in place throughout the winter.

Ludicrously, such measures are being finalized months in advance when nobody even knows what the COVID situation will be later in the year.

Buschmann also acknowledged that the summer COVID wave in the country is already “losing momentum,” but Germans will be forced to wear face coverings anyway.

The measures will be sent to parliament in September, where they are likely to be voted into law.

“The effectiveness of masks for individuals indoors is undisputed,” said Buschmann. “That’s why a form of mask requirement indoors will certainly play a role in our concept.”

On the contrary, mask rules are being re-imposed across the western world despite no evidence that they are effective in stopping COVID.

The UK government’s own investigation found that the evidence for the efficacy of face masks stopping the spread of COVID-19 in schools is “not conclusive.”

We previously reported on the comments of UK government SAGE adviser Dr Colin Axon, who dismissed masks as “comfort blankets” that do virtually nothing, noting that the COVID-19 virus particle is up to 5,000 times smaller than the holes in the mask.

“The small sizes are not easily understood but an imperfect analogy would be to imagine marbles fired at builders’ scaffolding, some might hit a pole and rebound, but obviously most will fly through,” Axon said.

A study in Denmark involving 6,000 participants also found that “there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19,” the Spectator reported.

A study conducted in Germany also found that the reading ability of children has plummeted compared to pre-COVID times thanks to lockdown policies that led to the closure of schools.

Adults wearing masks has led to serious cognitive development disorders in children.

Speech therapist Jaclyn Theek said that mask wearing during the pandemic has caused a 364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers.

A speech therapist says her clinic has seen a "364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers".



"It's very important kids do see your face to learn, so they're watching your mouth."



What the hell have we done?!



End this cruel insanity. pic.twitter.com/DN6J4yQfju — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) January 26, 2022

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.