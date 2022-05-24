Gervais Trumps Chapelle As Most-Hated Comedian Among Trans Community...

Comedian Ricky Gervais is the latest comedian in hot water with the transgender community, just hours after the release of his new Netflix comedy special SuperNature.

Four minutes into the special, Gervais starts in, according to Variety.

"Oh, women!" he starts. "Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones. The old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs. Those fucking dinosaurs. I love the new women. They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and cocks. They’re as good as gold, I love them. And now the old-fashioned ones say, ‘Oh, they want to use our toilets.’ ‘Why shouldn’t they use your toilets?’ ‘For ladies!’ ‘They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn’t a lady?’ ‘Well, his penis.’ ‘Her penis, you fucking bigot!’ ‘What if he rapes me?’ ‘What if she rapes you, you fucking TERF whore?'"

TERF stands for "Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist," and is a pejorative term for those who reject the claim that trans women are indeed women.

A short while later, Gervais continued:

"You can’t predict what will be offensive in the future," he states. "You don’t know who the dominant mob will be. Like, the worst thing you can say today, get you cancelled on Twitter, death threats, the worst thing you can say today is, ‘Women don’t have penises,’ right? Now, no one saw that coming. You won’t find a ten-year-old tweet of someone saying, ‘Women don’t have penises.’ You know why? We didn’t think we fucking had to!"

At the end of the special, not that it'll make a lick of difference, Gervais said: "Full disclosure: In real life of course I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights. Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel that you are. But meet me halfway, ladies: Lose the cock. That’s all I’m saying."

As Variety notes, Gervais seriously kicked the hornet's nest.

