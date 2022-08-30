"Get The F*** Out Of This Province!" Canadian Deputy PM Pounced On In Alberta

Canadian deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland received an icy welcome to Alberta on Friday, as a man accosted her in a city hall building, calling her a traitor and a "fucking bitch." Video of the incident has been circulated on social media.

When the Canadian government confronted "freedom convoy" truckers paralyzing downtown Ottawa earlier this year in protest against vaccine mandates, Freeland -- who is also finance minister -- was the smiling face of the country's alarmingly tyrannical response.

"The names of both individuals & entities as well as crypto wallets have been shared by the RCMP with financial institutions & accounts have been frozen & more accounts will be frozen."



There's something about the laugh here from Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland that is just chilling pic.twitter.com/ffvG4yHnAb — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) February 17, 2022

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada's Emergencies Act for the first time in the country's history, Freeland orchestrated the freezing of financial accounts of hundreds of protesters -- without any due process.

On Friday, Freeland -- who was born in Alberta -- was about to board an elevator in a Grand Prairie city hall building when a man in blue jeans and a sleeveless t-shirt called her first name. Freeland turned and cheerfully replied, "Yes?"

Then came a blistering verbal tirade that carried on until the elevator doors closed, with Freeland, surrounded by three other women, smiling and hugging the corner of the car:

"The fuck you doing in Alberta? You fucking traitorous fucking bitch. Get the fuck out of this province! You're a fucking traitor, you fucking bitch!"

A woman who was accompanying the man and recording the action chimed in, "You don't belong here."

LOOK AGAIN: Chrystia Freeland in this clearer version smugly grinning as she’s verbally accosted in Alberta.



Why? pic.twitter.com/8TKju0OUg9 — Rowan (@canmericanized) August 27, 2022

After that, another man approached the outspoken man and told him to "get."

"Don't tell me to 'get.' I'll walk off on my own power, ok, so back off, fucking back off," he replied. "That fucking cunt shouldn't be even allowed be allowed in Alberta. She's destroying this country and your kids are gonna have no future. Ok? I hope you get it. Somebody's gotta get it, because we're the only ones fighting for this country right now!"

CHRYSTIA FREELAND GET HER ASS HANDED TO HER IN ALBERTA 👊🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/O8cNPeYZMw — Real Truth Report 🚫😷💉 (@realtruthreport) August 27, 2022

According to CTV News, the man who accosted Freeland may be Grand Prairie resident Elliot McDavid, who "has been an active organizer of freedom convoy events in his area."

7. So let's take a closer look at Elliot Mcdavid, the individual suspected of harassing and threatening Deputy PM Freeland and her staff. pic.twitter.com/tZIjzjQkBv — Kurt Phillips🧛‍♂️ (@ARCCollective) August 28, 2022

"What happened yesterday was wrong," Freeland tweeted on Saturday. "Nobody, anywhere, should have to put up with threats and intimidation."

In a Sunday address, Trudeau condemned the verbal attack and, in true leftist style, predictably portrayed it as an act of intolerance: