"Get Ready": Trump Drops Major 2024 Hint In Iowa As Team Eyes Nov. 14 Announcement

While former President Donald Trump has been dropping hints on a 2024 run for months, he gave perhaps the strongest indication that he's a 'go' during a Thursday night rally in Sioux City, Iowa.

"And now, in order to make to make our country successful, and safe, and glorious, I will very, very, very, probably do it again, okay?" he said, adding "Very, very, very probably."

In response, the crowd erupted in chants of "Trump! Trump! Trump!"

"That’s nice, well, get ready, that’s all I’m telling you, very soon," Trump responded, adding "Get ready."

Trump was campaigning for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley, who are both up for reelection.

Axios, meanwhile, report4ed on Friday that Trump's team is discussing a Nov. 14th announcement for a 2024 run, with the official announcement coinciding with the start of a multi-day series of political events.

What we're hearing: With polls pointing toward a good night for Republicans on Tuesday, Trump plans to surf the GOP's expected post-midterm euphoria to build momentum for his own effort to retake the White House. Look for Trump to take credit for Republican victories across the board —including those he propelled with his endorsements, and even those he had nothing to do with. Between the lines: Trump has long planned to announce shortly after midterms — and even toyed with announcing before Nov. 8 — in an effort to get ahead of potential rivals for the GOP's 2024 nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In recent weeks, Trump has been inching closer and closer to saying he is running, relishing the applause as he hints to his rally crowds that he's doing it. -Axios

Earlier Thursday, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said she expected Trump to "announce soon.

As the Epoch Times notes, Trump spent a good portion of Thursday night's rally slamming Biden as the worst president in US history.

"You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our nation in less than two short years," he said.

Trump singled out a number of problems facing the United States under the Biden administration, including inflation, the fentanyl crisis, and the open border.

“Two years ago, we had the strongest southern border in American history. Now it’s the worst border, I believe, in the world,” Trump said, pointing to the record number of illegal immigrant encounters at the U.S.–Mexico border in September.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) made 227,547 arrests at the southern border last month, the highest number for a September, bringing the total number of apprehensions for fiscal year 2022 to more than 2.3 million. That was an increase from more than 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021.

Recently, Ohio law enforcement officials seized 660 grams of meth, 139 grams of crack cocaine, and 570 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 190,000 people.

Trump called on supporters to throw Democrats out of office and vote Republicans up and down the line.

“The choice this election is very simple; Democrats will defund the police, Republicans will defund the cartels,” Trump said.

Mexican cartels have been buying precursor chemicals from China to make fentanyl and ship finished products to the United States. In October, Trump took to his Truth Social account urging the Biden administration to confront China over the U.S. fentanyl crisis.