Ghislaine Maxwell Pedo Conviction Upheld Despite Juror's Post-Verdict Admission

Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime" won't get a new sex trafficking trial, despite one of the jurors - a Carlyle Group staffer - admitting he may have influenced the jury with a tale of his own childhood sexual abuse that materialized during deliberations despite checking "no" on the juror questionnaire.

The juror told news interviews that he had talked about this during jury deliberations to show why the memories of Maxwell's accusers may not have been perfect. He told the Reuters news agency that he did not remember being asked about his experiences with sexual abuse when he filled in the juror questionnaire, insisting he would have answered honestly. -Sky News

Maxwell had requested a retrial after she was convicted of helping late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls.

During a March hearing, the juror said he had 'rushed' through the questionnaire, and made a mistake when he claimed he hadn't been the victim of sexual abuse or assault.

The juror said in the questionnaire that he had not been sexually abused (via Sky News)

Maxwell's attorneys argued that the juror would have been excluded from the trial had he answered correctly, and that the false statement tainted the trial. Prosecutors said there was no proof that the juror was biased - which US Circuit Judge Alison Nathon agreed with.

According to Nathan, 'Juror 50' had testified "credibly and truthfully" at a March hearing to address the matter.

"His failure to disclose his prior sexual abuse during the jury selection process was highly unfortunate, but not deliberate," wrote Nathan on Friday. "The court further concludes that Juror 50 harboured no bias toward the defendant and could serve as a fair and impartial juror."

Maxwell's attorneys have not addressed Friday's decision, but have previously said they will appeal the conviction.

If the verdict sticks, Maxwell faces as many as 65 years in prison after being convicted on five of six counts related to the sex-trafficking scheme.