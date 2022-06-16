Inmate "Offered Money" To Murder Ghislaine Maxwell: Court Filing

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell claim that the former Jeffrey Epstein 'madam' should receive well below the recommended 20 year sentence because another inmate was allegedly offered money to strangle her in her sleep, according to the New York Times.

"One of the female inmates in Ms. Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms. Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep," wrote Maxwell's legal team, adding that the inmate wasn't worried about legal repercussions since "an additional 20 years’ incarceration would be worth the money she’d receive for murdering Ms. Maxwell."

The woman was moved to another housing unit in the prison, according to the lawyers, "presumably to protect Ms. Maxwell."

"This incident reflects the brutal reality," wrote the lawyers, adding "that there are numerous prison inmates who would not hesitate to kill Ms. Maxwell — whether for money, fame, or simple ‘street cred.’"

We have to wonder if the inmate was told to make it look like a suicide.

Maxwell was convicted on Dec. 29 of charges including sex trafficking of minors and a conspiracy to recruit women and girls - some just 14-years-old into a lifestyle of sexual abuse at the hands of Epstein and his associates - whose names have remained suspiciously secret.

The attorneys also argued that Maxwell should be given a lesser sentence because her father, the late publishing tycoon and alleged Israeli spy, Robert Maxwell, was mean to her and her siblings.

"Ghislaine vividly recalls a time when, at age 13, she tacked a poster of a pony on the newly painted wall of her bedroom. Rather than mar the paint with tape, she carefully hammered a thin tack to mount the poster," they wrote. "This outraged her father, who took the hammer and banged on Ghislaine’s dominant hand, leaving it severely bruised and painful for weeks to come."

According to Ghislaine's team, the effect of having an "overbearing, narcissistic and demanding father" made her "vulnerable to Epstein, whom she met right after her father’s death."

The lawyers also argued that Ghislaine shouldn't be punished for Epstein's crimes - writing that "this Court cannot sentence Ms. Maxwell as if she were a proxy for Epstein simply because Epstein is no longer here."