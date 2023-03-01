Girls Basketball Team Withdraws From State Tournament In Protest Against Transgender Player Who Dominates Games

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A girls basketball team has withdrawn from the Vermont Division IV state tournament in protest against a transgender player who has routinely been dominating games.

After finding out that their opponents the Long Trail School Mountain Lions (LTS) had a biological male on their team, the Mid Vermont Christian School Eagles (MVCS) forfeited their playoff game.

“We believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players,” said MVCS head of school Vicky Fogg. “Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general.”

In a previous interview, Mountain Lions coach Courtney Stasny boasted about Rose Johnson, who at 6’1 is the tallest member of their team, and his ability to block shots.

“Rose brings such a great energy to the floor. We nicknamed her Rose ‘not in my house’ Johnson because she just does not let anything come through the lane,” Stasny said.

After being beaten 47-43 by LTS, Proctor High School player Aubrey Lanning lamented about how, “Rose guards the whole post.”

DORSET — Long Trail’s Rose Johnson controlled the opening tip of Tuesday night’s girls basketball game against Mill River and deflected it to a teammate who immediately found Molly Luikart for a layup on the left side of the basket. The opening sequ… https://t.co/ceAgm5OzVj — Bennington Banner (@banner_news) February 1, 2023

Professional coach and fitness expert Aaron Warner told the Vermont Daily Chronicle that Johnson clearly had an unfair physical advantage on the other players.

“In one game [Johnson] had seven blocked shots. That means seven shots, typically closer to the basket so much more likely to go in, were blocked by the guy who is taller than every other girl on the floor, can jump higher and likely is significantly stronger. In what world is this even remotely fair to other Vermont Division IV girls?” he asked.

Warner also sounded the alarm bell on potential injuries that female players could sustain as a result of Johnson’s dominance.

“Bone mass, lean mass, cardiac output, strength capacity, work capacity and kinesiological potential all heavily advantage males. This is why men’s competition records (i.e. sprinting, jumping, weight lifting) dwarf women’s…Add to this fact that men are larger, faster and stronger than women and the potential for males injuring girls increases dramatically in competition.” “In October, a North Carolina school district voted to forfeit all girls volleyball games against a rival school that featured a trans-identifying male player over safety concerns after he injured a girl on an opposing team with a forcefully-spiked ball to the face,” reports Reduxx. “Video that went viral showed the girl collapsing to the ground after being hit with the ball. She reportedly suffered head and neck injuries and long-term concussion symptoms.”

As we highlighted yesterday, a transgender athlete who now identifies as a woman has won four different female running competitions so far this year alone after smashing a women’s 5000 meter record last year.

Studies have consistently shown that biological male competitors retain significant advantages over female competitors even after undergoing ‘transition’ and starting hormone therapy.

A poll conducted last summer found that only 28 per cent of Americans support transgender athletes being allowed to compete in female sports tournaments.

