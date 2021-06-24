Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In New York

A New York appellate court suspended Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's law license on Thursday following a decision by a disciplinary panel that he made "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about Trump's 2020 election loss.

In a 33-page decision, the court wrote that Giuliani's conduct threatened "the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law," according to the New York Times.

"We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020," reads the decision.

Interim suspensions, by the way, are rare in New York.



These are the rules in New York that Giuliani is alleged to have violated: pic.twitter.com/9d6nmW2tWN — Eric Turkewitz (@Turkewitz) June 24, 2021

Giuliani was admitted to the New York state bar in 1969, and worked in the Reagan DOJ. He was named the US Attorney in Manhattan in 1983.