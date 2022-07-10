Army General Suspended Over Tweet To Jill Biden: "Glad You Finally Know What A Woman Is"

A three-star general had his military contract suspended and is now being investigated over a tweet sent to first lady Jill Biden which appeared to mock her and the administration in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky is the Army's former top spokesman, but while in retirement he recently signed a contract with the Army to command the Combined Arms Center and advise active duty officers. He's being investigated for the below now-deleted tweet:

"For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us," Jill Biden's initial tweet said. Gen. Volesky responded using his personal Twitter account, "Glad to see you finally know what a woman is."

The tweet was sent on June 24, and Volesky later deleted it without explanation or apology, with USA Today revealing the investigation for the first time Saturday.

"A retired three-star general has been suspended from a $92-an-hour contract consulting the Army and is under investigation after posting a tweet that appeared to mock first lady Jill Biden on a hot-button social issue, according to the Army," the report said.

The incident, given it involved a high ranking general on social media, is relatively rare for the Pentagon given senior commanders aren't supposed to get "political".

However, Gen. Volesky, who previously also commanded the Army's 101st Airborne Division, was referencing what's become a meme highlighting the utter inconsistency of the Left and its inability to maintain basic definitions of reality. It goes back to the March Congressional hearing when Biden's US Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn to simply define the word "woman."

Jackson's absurd response while refusing to acknowledge what a woman is, was to say "I'm not a biologist"...

Meanwhile, we hardly have to remind readers how frequently generals and high-ranking government officials mocked and/or criticized the Trump presidency when he was in office.