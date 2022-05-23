Goldman Sachs Research Analyst Shot Dead In NYC Subway 

On Sunday morning, a Goldman Sachs research analyst was shot and killed on a New York City subway train.

Daniel Enriquez, who joined Goldman's research division in 2013, was shot in the chest in an unprovoked attack around 11:45 a.m. on the northbound Q as it passed Manhattan Bridge, according to NYT.

The assailant fled when the train pulled into Canal Street.

🚨We need all eyes on this.@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday.



Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/pyHw4XYF97 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) May 23, 2022

Sunday's train attack comes a little more than a month after the shooting in April on the N train left nearly two dozen people injured. Confidence in riding public transportation has plummeted as violence soars across the city.

Goldman CEO David Solomon described Enriquez as a "dedicated and beloved" colleague.

"We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan's family at this difficult time," Solomon said in a statement.

According to NYPost, the family of Enriquez had only one message for Mayor Eric Adams: "Do your job ... Get crime off the streets."

And it was just last week when the mayor pleaded with Wall Street CEOs to ride the subway to work in an effort to bring employees back to their Manhattan offices.

Finally, as Jim Bianco of Bianco Research points out, Goldman has "pushed harder than just about any firm in the country for a return of "5-0" work, or full-time in the office. It has been documented they have a near mutiny on their hands."