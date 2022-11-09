Goldman: What The Post-Midterms 'Closer-Than-Expected, But Still Divided' Government Means

Despite all the prognostications of a 'red wave, the (early) results of the Midterms elections appear to be barely a red ripple with both chambers seeing a much closer than expected split.

House races are still being counted, but Republicans are poised to only have a majority of a handful of seats.

This means that a small group of House lawmakers can drive or reject the agenda for the chamber. This is essentially a rerun of Democrat Joe Manchin’s role in the Senate over the past two years, where one man could make or break Democrats’ ambitions. The widely-followed NY Times “needle” forecast puts the odds of a Republican House majority at 84%; prediction markets are roughly the same.

The Senate outcome likely won’t be known for a while.

The contest between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia remained too close to call early Wednesday, making a Dec. 6 runoff increasingly likely. Democrats lead by 6pp in Arizona, with 1/3 of the estimated votes still outstanding. Prediction markets imply an 88% probability of a Democratic win there. Republicans lead in Nevada, by 2.7pp, with 1/5 of the estimated vote still outstanding. Prediction markets imply 67% probability of a Democratic win there, likely on an assumption that many of the remaining ballots reflect mail voting from Democratic-leaning areas. Democrats lead in Georgia with most votes counted, but the election looks likely to go to a run-off election on Dec. 6 as none of the candidates won more than 50% of the vote. If Democrats win Arizona and Nevada, they will have control of the Senate regardless of the Georgia result. If they lose either Arizona or Nevada, the Georgia result on Dec. 6 will determine the Senate majority.

While the GOP’s Kevin McCarthy is still the most likely candidate to become House Speaker, a tight majority likely means that conservatives will be able to extract additional concessions from him as they set the House rules for the coming Congress. It’s possible the speaker’s race could be thrown into chaos in the coming days. Republican leadership elections are next week. If trouble is brewing, those may get delayed.

All that being said, while Democrats outperformed expectations and Democratic Senate control would be a surprise, the end result nevertheless appears to be divided government and the policy implications are broadly similar to what would have been expected with Republican majorities in both chambers.

