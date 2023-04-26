"Good Riddance": Military-Industrial Complex Celebrates Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Members of the military-industrial complex interviewed by Politico celebrated Tucker Carlson’s exist from Fox News, with one declaring, “Good riddance!”

Carlson was unceremoniously booted from the network on Monday despite being the most popular prime time TV news host in America.

He was reportedly given barely 10 minutes notice of the decision before it was revealed to the media.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, members of the military-industrial complex and the deep state are all but popping champagne corks in response to the news.

“We’re a better country without him bagging on our military every night in front of hundreds of thousands of people,” one senior DoD official told Politico.

“Good riddance,” added another.

When reporter Lara Seligman asked Tucker Carlson what he thought about top Pentagon officials expressing glee at his departure, the former Fox News host texted, “Ha! I’m sure.”

Carlson had repeatedly taken swipes at US military bosses for appearing to be more focused on amplifying narratives about “diversity” than defending America.

“When AOC, The View, the Pentagon, and big pharma are all celebrating your ousting you were probably doing the Lord’s work,” commented Auron MacIntyre.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nicholas Waddy, political analyst and associate professor of history at SUNY Alfred, told Sputnik that Carlson’s departure will “solidify the neo-conservative, hawkish orientation of Fox News” when it comes to supporting conflicts like the one in Ukraine.

“The more important question, though, is whether oppositional media and journalism, and thus democratic pluralism, can survive in an environment in which ‘misinformation’ and ‘libel’ are so opportunistically defined,” Waddy added, “and in which a media organization can be buried in litigation, as well as abandoned by skittish advertisers, and thus stifled financially if it strays from political orthodoxy.”

As we highlight in the video below, there were a number of reasons for Carlson’s exit, but prime amongst them was his constant questioning of how much taxpayer money was being used to prolong the war in Ukraine and what the end goal was.

