GOP AGs Sue Berenson Foe Andy Slavitt, Other Biden Officials Who Colluded With Big Tech

Two Republican state attorneys general have sued former Biden COVID czar Andy Slavitt and other administration officials as part of an ongoing lawsuit over collusion between the feds and big tech in order to suppress COVID-related free speech.

Louisiana AG Jeff Landry

The complaint, requesting the deposition of "key defendants," was filed by Republican Attorneys General Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Jeff Landry of Louisiana, and cites a third-party subpoena of Twitter, Meta and YouTube, which identified a variety of White House and administration officials, the Daily Caller reports.

Included on the list of new defendants are top White House officials Andy Slavitt and Rob Flaherty and WH Counsel Dana Remus, FBI Section Chief for the Foreign Influence Task Force Laura Dehmlow, CDC Deputy Communications Director Kate Galatas, and other top-ranking officials. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) October 10, 2022

Journalist Alex Berenson - who was banned from Twitter on April 21, 2001 and sued his way back onto the platform - called out Slavitt in an August Substack article.

Andrew Slavitt, senior advisor to President Biden’s Covid response team, complained specifically about me, according to a Twitter employee in another Slack conversation discussing the White House meeting. “They really wanted to know about Alex Berenson,” the employee wrote. “Andy Slavitt suggested they had seen data viz [visualization] that had showed he was the epicenter of disinfo that radiated outwards to the persuadable public.” According to an interview he gave to the Washington Post in June 2021, Slavitt worked directly with the most powerful officials in the federal government, including Ron Klain, President Biden’s chief of staff, and Biden himself. -Unreported Truths

Slavitt, meanwhile, has lawyered up.

"Throughout this case, we have uncovered a disturbing amount of collusion between Big Tech and Big Government," said AG Landry in the states' press release. "https://twitter.com/EIGARBARINO/status/1579558520776986624?s=20&t=_d9Z9…;This egregious attack on our First Amendment will be met with an equally full-hearted defense of the rights of the American people."t=_d9Z9ZhsTYzzFEAnaTCqzghttps://twitter.com/EIGARBARINO/status/1579558520776986624?s=20&t=_d9Z9…