GOP Congressman 'Forgot' To Cast Proxy Vote Which Would Have Tanked Democrats' $1.9B Security Spending Bill

California GOP Rep. Ken Calvert somehow "forgot" to cast a proxy vote last week on behalf of Texas GOP Rep. John Carter which would have tanked the Democrats $1.9 billion supplemental security bill in response to the Jan. 6 'insurrection,' according to Just The News.

'Forgetful' Rep. Ken Calvert (R?-CA)

Carter authorized Calvert to cast the proxy vote for him in a May 14 letter to the House Clerk, Cheryl Johnson - and successfully had a proxy vote cast for him on "the motion to recommit" which preceded the final vote that Calvert 'forgot' to cast.

A spokesperson for Carter told Just The News that "The congressman included a statement in the record that he would've voted no," while a Calvert spokesperson said he "had been voting by proxy for Rep. Carter throughout the week," adding "Rep. Calvert made a mistake and simply forgot to cast Rep. Carter's vote."

"Simply forgot" to kill the Democrats' virtue signaling legislation intended to cast Trump supporters as violent criminals. Right.

More via Just The News:

House members now have the option to vote by proxy in lieu of in-person voting due to rule changes that the House passed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the House, a tied vote can sink a bill, so a no vote from one or two of the GOP members who didn't vote would have blocked the bill from passing. Florida Republican Rep. Daniel Webster was against the measure, but he's opposed to using proxy voting and was unable to vote in-person on the bill. "Rep. Webster missed votes because he was unavoidably detained in the district and wasn’t able to make it to D.C. in time to make the votes," a spokesperson for Webster told Just the News on Friday. "He likely would have opposed the bill — he didn't proxy vote on principle as he is on the record opposing proxy-voting and was part of the original lawsuit challenging its constitutionality." Aside from the two GOP members whose votes were not recorded, all other Republican House members voted against the bill. The Democrat-led House passed the bill 213-212 on Thursday. There were three Democrats that voted against the bill and 3 Democrats that voted present.

Of course, the bill would have also died had Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a spine.

The only reason Pelosi's More-Capitol-Police-Funding bill passed is because @AOC, @JamaalBowmanNY & @RashidaTlaib spent a year demanding "Defund the Police!" for everyone else, but then did what they had to (voted "present") to ensure they got more police funding for themselves: https://t.co/bXldqPvMEb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2021