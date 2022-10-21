print-icon
GOP Governors Promise Not To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine For Children

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Oct 21, 2022 - 06:40 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voting 15-0 to add Covid-19 shots to the children’s recommended vaccine schedule, Republican governors have vowed not to institute mandates in their states.

The Covid-19 vaccine has been placed as a recommendation from 6 months of age and older, as well as being approved for the federally funded Vaccine for Kids program, which provides vaccines to children at no or low cost to families.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis led the way in promising not to institute any COVID vax mandates.

“As long as I am Governor, in Florida there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools,” DeSantis said.

He continued, “That is your decision to make as a parent. These are new shots. I get a kick out of it when people compare to MMR – things that have been around for decades and decades.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he will ignore the CDC in favour of “personal freedom”:

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt followed suit:

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey vowed to never mandate COVID shots:

As we highlighted yesterday, Senator Rand Paul called the CDC’s decision “appalling,” urging that there is no scientific evidence that the vaccines have any advantages for children at all.

Paul highlighted how Moderna’s CEO admitted that booster shots are not necessary for younger people, and described the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as ‘Fauci enthusiasts’:

