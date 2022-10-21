GOP Governors Promise Not To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine For Children

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voting 15-0 to add Covid-19 shots to the children’s recommended vaccine schedule, Republican governors have vowed not to institute mandates in their states.

The Covid-19 vaccine has been placed as a recommendation from 6 months of age and older, as well as being approved for the federally funded Vaccine for Kids program, which provides vaccines to children at no or low cost to families.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis led the way in promising not to institute any COVID vax mandates.

“As long as I am Governor, in Florida there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools,” DeSantis said.

He continued, “That is your decision to make as a parent. These are new shots. I get a kick out of it when people compare to MMR – things that have been around for decades and decades.”

As long as I am Governor, in Florida there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools. pic.twitter.com/oDXAj3c4Oy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 20, 2022

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he will ignore the CDC in favour of “personal freedom”:

I’ve always said mandates are the wrong approach, & TN has led in pushing back on federal covid vaccine requirements.



Thanks to our work with the General Assembly, TN families won’t be impacted by today’s CDC vote. We'll continue to stand for TN children & for personal freedom. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 20, 2022

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt followed suit:

Regardless of what the CDC says, as long as I am governor, we will never force kids to get a COVID vaccine to go to school. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) October 20, 2022

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey vowed to never mandate COVID shots:

Here in Alabama, the parents make decisions when it comes to their children’s health care. We do NOT mandate the covid shot for kids – nor will we ever. #alpolitics — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 20, 2022

As we highlighted yesterday, Senator Rand Paul called the CDC’s decision “appalling,” urging that there is no scientific evidence that the vaccines have any advantages for children at all.

This is the same committee that approved booster vaccines for children despite no evidence that COVID boosters reduce transmission, hospitalization, or death among children. Appalling! https://t.co/KWVEM6wI7f — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 19, 2022

Paul highlighted how Moderna’s CEO admitted that booster shots are not necessary for younger people, and described the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as ‘Fauci enthusiasts’:

With even Big Pharma tempering their enthusiasm for mandating COVID vaccines on young people, will Fauci-enthusiasts at CDC still vote to mandate COVID vaxx on kids? https://t.co/dwdkAinebT — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 19, 2022

