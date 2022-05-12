The Gospel Of Nancy Pelosi

As journalist and geopolitical pundit Dave DeCamp quipped of House Speaker Pelosi's Tuesday night floor speech urging support for the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill that was later approved: "You know the story, when Jesus turned a few loaves of bread and a few fish into billions of dollars worth of Javelins, Stingers, and heavy artillery using US taxpayer dollars."

We too hope that no Raytheon or Lockheed Martin executives injure themselves laughing at this. This is the Gospel according to Nacy Pelosi...

Nancy Pelosi loses her mind in demented ramble after sending Ukraine $40 BILLION:



"When you're home thinking about [what $40 billion to Ukraine] is all about, just think about 'when I was hungry, you fed me' from the Gospel of Matthew."



pic.twitter.com/qV666acEts — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2022

Now for just two more quick clips.

Currently, on the streets of Philly (or insert a number of other American cities and failing key infrastructure here)...

We just sent $33 billion in militarized aid to Ukraine.



Meanwhile, here is Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/fxuKbcqg9k — Kathryn Rose Fisher (@kayrosef) May 1, 2022

And now President Joe Biden's fiery sermonizing on Wednesday at a labor union convention in Chicago—

Insulting his predecessor Trump as the "Great MAGA king" - Biden began shouting about food shortages that are supposedly in the past while somehow oblivious to the current dire reality and fast ratcheting crisis under his administration...

Biden starts SCREAMING about food shortages... which are currently happening under his administration pic.twitter.com/jrq48bGb6u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2022

As for the $40 billion in Ukraine aid, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has appropriately blasted it, pointing out, "Congress has spent almost $500 per US family to support the war in Ukraine. The money isn’t being borrowed, it’s being printed, and the result will be more inflation."

"Wages can’t be increased enough to make up the difference because the money and goods are leaving our country."

$500 per family to further enrich Lockheed, Raytheon, and other weapons manufacturers. Think of it as a tax on the poor to benefit the well-connected rich. Reverse Robin Hood. https://t.co/i1RrvijnFf — Ron Paul Institute (@RonPaulInstitut) May 12, 2022

Welcome to the "Gospel of Nancy Pelosi".