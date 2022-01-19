Greenwald: For Those Who Still Believe World Is Explainable By Traditional Liberal vs. Conservative Framework

"For those who still believe the world is explainable by a traditional liberal v. conservative framework, compare the war-mongering over Russia/Ukraine coming from Dems (not just their beloved neocon wing but their establishment mavens) with the clear anti-war message here..." independent journalist Glenn Greenwald writes of Fox News' Tucker Carlson's latest pushback against Washington's building war rhetoric targeting Russia over Ukraine.

Greenwald's blistering commentary interestingly comes after days ago anti-war activists singled out NY Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her not being anti-war despite claiming the progressive and "ant-imperialist label". "Why hasn’t AOC sponsored a war powers resolution to force an end to the war in Yemen?" protesters who showed up at her office said.

Greenwald in a Wednesday Twitter threat also went after people who identify as "left" but who hold views that are indistinguishable from the neocons.

He questions "If you're someone who identifies as left, watch that above video and let me know":

1) Are your views more closely represented by the establishment liberals and neocons who dominate the Dem Party or the views expressed there? 2) Is it good or bad that one show airs this message?

Greenwald himself has been frequently and viciously attacked by pundits on the Left, but especially from within the Democrat mainstream, due to his regular appearances on Fox News.

"A related reminder that when the establishment wings of both parties were recently clamoring for US interference in Cuba, there was also only one TV program that aired opposition to that view: the same one currently opposing US aggression for Ukraine" - he continued, in reference to Fox.

One key point of Greenwald's is not that Fox is necessarily consistently anti-interventionist or anti-war, but that no other major network happens to present this viewpoint at all - quite the opposite: they actually suppress it.

As but one prime example, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, has spent years obsessing over the failed 'Russiagate' narrative - but has lately made a seamless transition to hyping the 'Russian invasion' threat to Ukraine.

Yes, as soon as I appeared on Tucker, an army of "anti-disinformation researchers" started slandering me as a Kremlin agent.



God forbid someone spends time outside of America developing expertise in a foreign culture and language. — Clint Ehrlich (@ClintEhrlich) January 19, 2022

Thus Fox's Tucker Carlson increasingly stands as a lone non-interventionist voice in the US mainstream media landscape, frequently speaking out against hawks and their dangerous 'wars of choice' which have nothing to do with defending America...