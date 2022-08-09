print-icon
The Guardian Accuses Republicans Of 'Weaponising' Trump-Raid

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022 - 11:25 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following the news of the FBI raiding President Trump’s homeThe Guardian suggested that REPUBLICANS are ‘weaponising’ the situation to make unfounded claims of a deep state and a politicised justice department.

The leftist newspaper’s headline reads Republicans dust off familiar playbook to weaponise Mar-a-Lago FBI search, with a sub headline of GOP accusations of ‘deep state’ and politicization of justice department likely to foment an intense backlash.

So the FBI, under Democrat guidance, break into a former President’s home and ransack through his belongings and it’s somehow the GOP that is responsible for the ‘weaponising’.

Remarkable.

The article quotes several Democrats waxing about how ‘justice is being served’, and then claims that Republicans are engaging in “florid rhetoric” that will “enflame America’s political divisions” and encourage Trump supporters to further point to a “deep state conspiracy”.

Armed federal agents in the dead of night cracking open a former President’s safe in an attempt to steal documents. Nothing Deep Statey or conspiracy like about that is there.

The piece concludes by quoting ‘never Trumper’ Joe Walsh who tweeted “The Republican Party has abandoned the rule of law. Just listen to them tonight. They’re at war with the rule of law.”

Who is at war with the rule of law?

As several Trump allies noted, the rule of law seems to be AWOL when it concerns Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden:

